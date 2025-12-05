Northeast Frontier Railway moots sports hub at Alipurduar Junction, board nod awaited

The sports department of the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has planned to build a state-of-the-art multi-facility sports complex at Alipurduar Junction.

The proposed complex will come up on a plot that encompasses parts of the Taltala Colony and Kanchanview Colony of Alipurduar Junction. According to railway officials, the project has been forwarded to the Railway Board. Its approval is awaited.

“The proposal to construct a multi-facility sports complex at Alipurduar Junction has been sent to the Railway Board. We are waiting for its approval, and once it comes, necessary initiatives will be taken to execute the project,” said K.K. Sharma, the NFR chief public relations officer.

NFR sources said the proposed sports complex would have a range of indoor and outdoor sports facilities. Indoor amenities will include courts and spaces for basketball, badminton, volleyball, and table tennis. Iutdoor facilities will feature football and cricket grounds, along with a synthetic athletics track.

“Initially, the complex will be used by members of the railway community. In due course, access will gradually be extended to the general public based on discipline-specific arrangements,” said a source.

For Alipurduar, which lacks dedicated modern sports infrastructure, the project promises a major transformation, said Parag Bhowmick, an athletics coach based in Alipurduar town.

“We have many talented youths, but there is no proper place to practice. If such a project is undertaken, it will be great news for sports lovers of the region,” he said.

The announcement of the project led to political repercussions in the district.

Manoj Tigga, the BJP MP of Alipurduar, said that almost a year ago, he had sent a similar proposal to the Union railway minister.

“We are all eagerly waiting for its approval, which would be followed by preparation of the detailed project report, tendering process and commencement of work,” he said.

The Trinamool Congress leaders, however, dismissed Tigga's claim and termed the project as “hogwash” by the BJP ahead of the Assembly elections.

“This is nothing but a pre-election stunt. BJP leaders announced many projects earlier as well, but nothing materialised,” said Suman Kanjilal, the Trinamool MLA of Alipurduar.