Team HIDCO surveys site for temple, Mayor Deb bullish about tourism potential

The West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HIDCO) on Thursday initiated a preliminary land survey of the plot where the state government plan to build a Mahakal Temple on the northwestern fringes of Siliguri.

The project was announced by chief minister Mamata Banerjee in October this year. The temple, to come up on a 17-acre plot, would be run by a trust formed by the state government.

On Thursday, mayor Gautam Deb, along with senior officials of HIDCO, inspected the temple’s site at Matigara. HIDCO will execute the project.

Following the visit, Deb confirmed that HIDCO’s chief engineer and architect commenced preliminary land surveys. The temple complex is planned on a land which has been transferred to HIDCO by the Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA).

The mayor was accompanied by his deputy Ranjan Sarkar, SJDA officials, and representatives of the Trinamool–led board of Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC).

The project gained momentum after the state cabinet formally approved it last month.

According to Deb, the temple is envisioned as a cornerstone of a broader religious and cultural tourism hub that the state government intends to develop in the north Bengal

region.

“In Bengal, tourism is one of the most significant employment-generating sectors after information technology (IT). The Mahakal Temple project is expected to revitalise local socio-economic conditions, generate direct and indirect employment and enhance infrastructure in and around Siliguri, which is the gateway to the Northeast,” said Deb.

“The work will commence soon in a full-fledged manner. Once completed, this temple will open a new avenue of religious and cultural tourism in the region,” he added.

Sources said the large-scale construction work is expected to generate substantial quantities of waste. HIDCO officials have requested assistance from the SMC to ensure proper disposal of construction debris.

“During the execution of the project, a huge amount of waste will be accumulated. The implementing agency has sought our support for its disposal. We are currently exploring the best possible solutions,” the mayor added.