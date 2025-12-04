Trinamool suspends rebel Bharatpur MLA Humayun Kabir of 'Babri Masjid' fame

The Trinamool on Thursday suspended its Bharatpur MLA Humyaun Kabir for anti-party activities. Soon after, Humayun declared he would chart his course in politics with a new outfit.

“I don’t want to reply to Firhad Hakim,” Humayun said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee was in Musrhidabad when the Calcutta mayor and state municipal affairs minister Firhad Hakim had announced the suspension of Humayun in the city on Thursday morning.

“I will quit the party on Friday and form a new political outfit on 22 December. I will also resign from the Assembly,” said Humayun.

According to sources, Humayun had reached the venue of Mamata’s public meeting but left immediately after hearing about his suspension.

Known in the Trinamool circles as s loose cannon, Humyaun had been cautioned multiple times before. He was for the last few months busy with constructing a new mosque in Beldanga, named after the one that stood in Ayodhya, Babri Masjid.

Minister Hakim said Humayun’s conduct went against the ethos of the Trinamool Congress and its founder, Mamata Banerjee.

“He was engaged in communal politics. He will have no relations with the party henceforth,” said Hakim, adding that the suspension order had come from the top leadership.

An unfazed Humayun, who has been trying to project as a leader of the Muslim community in the state, announced he would field candidates in 135 of the 294 Assembly seats in next year’s elections.

From the beginning of his political career, Humayun has been jumping from one party to another. A year after becoming an MLA from the Congress for the first time, Humayun switched to the Trinamool in 2012 and was appointed a junior minister. From 2013 onwards till 2019 he lost a by-election and then the Assembly poll in the Rejinagar seat. In 2019, he joined the BJP and contested for the Murshidabad Lok Sabha seat and was defeated again.

Ahead of the 2021 Assembly polls he returned to the Trinamool fold and won from Bharatpur.

He had upset the Trinamool leadership for refusing to accept the nomination of Yusuf Pathan from the Berhampore Lok Sabha seat. After a stern warning he fell in line and later claimed that he was instrumental in Pathan’s victory over the Congress veteran Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

In March this year Hunayun was issued a show-cause notice by the Trinamool for remarks against the leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari. During his days in the Trinamool Suvendu was in charge of Murshidabad and had played a key role in eroding the Congress’s leadership and support base in the Muslim-majority district.

Last month Humyaun had publicly stated that he would work to defeat Apurba Sarkar, the Trinamool’s Murshidabad district president and Kandi MLA.

“He keeps on saying something or the other against the leadership. There is discipline in the party. The suspension is a message for all those in the Trinamool who think they can do whatever they want to and get away,” said a senior Trinamool leader.