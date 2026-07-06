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regular-article-logo Monday, 06 July 2026

Bypolls to three Rajya Sabha seats from Bengal on July 24, says Election Commission

With the BJP sweeping the Bengal assembly polls, their numbers in the Rajya Sabha are set to go up

PTI Published 06.07.26, 11:59 AM
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Bypolls to three Rajya Sabha seats from Bengal, vacated following the resignation of rebel Trinamool Congress MPs, will be held on July 24, the Election Commission said on Monday.

The three TMC Rajya Sabha members who resigned are Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik. They stepped down on different dates in June after questioning the party leadership following its defeat in the assembly polls.

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According to the procedure, the votes will be counted on the evening of July 24.

With the BJP sweeping the Bengal assembly polls, their numbers in the Rajya Sabha are set to go up after the three bypolls.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

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