BLO group brings brain stroke patient in ambulance to Bengal CEO's office, protests workload

A section of West Bengal's Booth Level Officers on Tuesday staged a dramatic protest outside the Chief Electoral Officer's office, ferrying a 57-year-old stroke-hit colleague in an ambulance and blaming crushing SIR workload for his collapse, as his family demanded compensation.

The ailing BLO, Debashish Das of Booth No. 276 under Frasergunge Gram Panchayat in South 24 Parganas district, suffered a severe brain stroke around 10 days ago and was undergoing treatment at the state-run SSKM Hospital.

He was discharged earlier in the day and brought straight to the protest site by his family members and colleagues.

Members of the BLO Adhikar Raksha Committee staged a sit-in in front of the CEO's office with the ambulance parked nearby, alleging that the Election Commission neither extended any compensation nor enquired about the officer's condition.

Das' family claimed that the sudden and intense work pressure linked to SIR duties had triggered the medical emergency.

"My father collapsed due to work stress. No one from the Commission contacted us even once to enquire about his health. We submitted a deputation and demanded compensation under the insurance scheme meant for BLOs. We are seeking Rs 15 lakh as compensation," his son Sourav Das told reporters.

Protesters said BLOs across the state have been under "tremendous mental and physical pressure" since the SIR exercise began on December 4, with many breaking down during training programmes due to workload.

They also cited several deaths reported from various districts since the revision process started, triggering political and administrative ripples.

"We want Debashish Das to recover fully. At the same time, we demand immediate relief from this unbearable work pressure. The Commission keeps issuing instructions, but our burden is not being reduced," a protesting BLO said from the agitation site.

The protesters questioned why the Election Commission had not announced any compensation when the state government routinely extends ex-gratia assistance to polling personnel who are injured or die while on election duty.

"The state government provides compensation for election-duty casualties. Why is the EC denying even basic support to BLOs who fall ill while performing mandatory duties?" an agitating officer asked.

The protest is still on.

BLO group leaders also alleged that despite repeated representations and earlier protests at the CEO's office, their core demands related to workload, deadlines and medical safeguards remained unaddressed.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee last week announced that her government will provide a financial assistance of Rs 2 lakh each to the families of 39 people who, she claimed, have died in the state due to "SIR-induced panic", including cases of suicide.

Thirteen others who fell ill during the SIR exercise including three booth-level officers (BLOs) allegedly burdened by "excessive workload" would also be given Rs 1 lakh each, she had said.

The state has also recorded allegations of deaths of BLOs owing to "work pressure". Banerjee had said four such fatalities had been reported, and the government had already provided Rs 2 lakh each to the families of four officials.

