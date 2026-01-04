BLO death linked to work stress: Cooch Behar teacher dies amid SIR duties

A primary school teacher died on Friday night, allegedly because of excessive work pressure and mental stress linked to his engagement as a booth-level officer (BLO) for the special intensive revision (SIR) of the electoral roll, his family claimed on Saturday.

Ashis Dhar, 53, was a resident of Ichhamari village in Baneshwar panchayat of Cooch Behar 2 block. He was serving as the BLO of booth 103.

Dhar worked as an assistant teacher at the Purba Gopalpur Fourth Plan Primary School in Baneshwar and is survived by his wife, a 21-year-old daughter and a 20-year-old son.

According to family sources, Dhar was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Iti, his wife, said Dhar had received a phone call late on Friday regarding a hearing scheduled for the following day.

“After the call, he suddenly started sweating heavily and kept saying that he couldn’t take it anymore. Within a short time, everything was over,” she said.

Younger brother Dilip said: “He was working day and night. This constant pressure led to my brother’s death.”