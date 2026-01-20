BJP MLA to fast against govt in Siliguri over blocked development projects

Shankar Ghosh, the BJP MLA of Siliguri, will sit on a 24-hour hunger strike here to protest against what he described as the harassment of Opposition MLAs in Bengal and the politically motivated obstruction of development projects with the MLA development funds.

Addressing the media in Siliguri on Monday, Ghosh said the protest would begin on January 22 and continue until January 23 in front of the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the city.

ADVERTISEMENT

Siliguri: Shankar Ghosh, the BJP MLA of Siliguri, will sit on a 24-hour hunger strike here to protest against what he described as the harassment of Opposition MLAs in Bengal and the politically motivated obstruction of development projects with the MLA development funds.

Addressing the media in Siliguri on Monday, Ghosh said the protest would begin on January 22 and continue until January 23 in front of the statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose in the city.

“I will sit on a hunger strike in Siliguri from January 22 to January 23. This protest is against the continuous harassment of Opposition MLAs in the state and the deliberate obstruction of development work, even after work orders have been issued under the MLA development fund,” Ghosh said.

The BJP legislator also demanded a detailed report on the projects undertaken under the state government’s “Paray Samadhan” initiative in 33 (of 47) wards in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), which are in his Assembly constituency.

“Under this scheme, projects worth ₹10 lakh have been sanctioned in each booth of these 33 wards of the SMC. As the local MLA, I want complete details of the works that have been sanctioned and implemented in each area,” he added.

“I will sit on a hunger strike in Siliguri from January 22 to January 23. This protest is against the continuous harassment of Opposition MLAs in the state and the deliberate obstruction of development work, even after work orders have been issued under the MLA development fund,” Ghosh said.

The BJP legislator also demanded a detailed report on the projects undertaken under the state government’s “Paray Samadhan” initiative in 33 (of 47) wards in the Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC), which are in his Assembly constituency.

“Under this scheme, projects worth ₹10 lakh have been sanctioned in each booth of these 33 wards of the SMC. As the local MLA, I want complete details of the works that have been sanctioned and implemented in each area,” he added.