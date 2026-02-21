BJP leader arrested for ‘assaulting’ four boys

A BJP leader from North Dinajpur’s Dalkhola, Arjun Sarkar, was arrested on Friday for assaulting four minor boys suspected of stealing from his car showroom.

Sarkar, a leader of the BJP’s youth wing in Dalkhola, said he has been falsely

accused.

A source said there had been several incidents of theft at Sarkar’s car showroom in the town.

Sarkar and a few associates picked up four boys from ward 9 of the town on the suspicion that they were involved in the thefts.

He allegedly lured them by promising them a job in a catering service.

They were taken to Sarkar’s godown in the Shikarpur area of the town and were beaten up.

A video of the assault went viral.

In the clip, the accused leader can be seen pushing the minors to the ground and whipping them with his belt as some others join in on the assault.

Some residents learned of the incident and rushed to rescue the injured boys.

They were taken to the local health centre in Dalkhola.

Two of the boys were later transferred to the Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital due to the severity of their injuries. They are still under treatment.

Manik Roy, father of one of the victims, alleged that the boys were falsely accused of theft and brutally beaten.

“The leader’s men took my son and three other boys away on the pretext of catering work. They were severely assaulted. My son has serious injuries on his chest, abdomen and eyes. He is being treated at the medical college. I have filed a written complaint with police,” he said.

The police arrested Sarkar, who was out of town, in the afternoon.

Another person was detained in connection with the case, a source said.

After the arrest, Sarkar said: “I have proof of theft in my car showroom. Recently, I have made certain posts against the local Trinamool Congress MLA for his involvement in corruption. That is why I have been falsely implicated in the case.”