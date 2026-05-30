BJP leader and workers attacked at different locations in Malda, blame on Trinamool

A BJP leader and party supporters were attacked by suspected Trinamool Congress workers at different locations in Malda district during the past 24 hours.

Rupesh Agarwal, a general secretary of BJP’s Malda north organisational district, was attacked by some Trinamool workers at Harishchandrapur bus stand on Thursday night.

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Police sources said the incident occurred around 10pm when Agarwal, who is around 50 years old, was eating at a fast food stall near the bus stand. A group of alleged Trinamool workers attacked him with bamboo sticks and rods, dragged him out onto the road and assaulted him.

The attackers smashed his head. Hearing the commotion, local BJP leaders and residents rushed to the spot, prompting the attackers to flee.

Agarwal alleged that the attackers were “corrupt Trinamool leaders and workers” and named some of them in the complaint. He is under treatment at the super-specialty hospital in Chanchal.

In another incident, Habib Ali, a BJP worker, was stabbed while trying to protect his wife from a molestation attempt by a group of suspected Trinamool workers at Mobarakpur-Madhyapara under the jurisdiction of the Chanchal police station on Friday morning.

The incident took place around 10am. Ali, who has sustained multiple stab injuries, is under treatment at the Malda Medical College & Hospital in a critical condition.

His family members have alleged that the attack was carried out as Ali and his family supported the BJP in the recent Assembly elections. He had also worked as BJP’s agent in a polling booth, he said.

They have filed a complaint, naming local Trinamool workers.

At Hajinagar in the Kumbhira panchayat of the Baishnabnagar Assembly constituency, a BJP worker’s family was attacked and driven out of their home by a group of alleged Trinamool-backed criminals on Thursday night.

An elderly couple, Dilip Mondal, 65, and Sadika Mondal, 59, were injured in the attack and admitted to Bedrabad rural hospital for treatment.

Their son and daughter, Mihir and Beauty, were also assaulted, received primary medical care, and were later discharged.

Mihir alleged that his father, a farmer, has long been an active BJP worker and that the entire family supports the BJP.

“For a long time, some local Trinamool workers had been pressuring us to join their party. We refused their proposal. After the BJP won the Baishnabnagar Assembly seat by a huge margin, they started targeting our family,” Mihir said.

On Thursday night, a group of miscreants attacked their house by hurling bricks and stones before forcibly entering after breaking open the door.

The family has filed a complaint against 10 persons, including some local Trinamool workers.

Shubhamoy Basu, the district spokesperson for the BJP, however, denied the

charges.

“Baseless allegations are being made against our party. This may have happened because of some old personal dispute,” Basu said.

The police are probing the cases. Two persons have been arrested in connection with the Hajinagar incident, they said.