BJP landslide sparks lotus wave; garlands, bouquets with party symbol

Move over, roses. It’s lotus season now.

The change of guard in Bengal has effected a poriborton in the pecking order of flowers. The BJP’s landslide victory in these Assembly elections has sent the demand for lotuses soaring across Raiganj town, with prices shooting through the roof.

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The BJP’s election symbol has suddenly become the most sought-after flower in local markets following the May 4 results.

At present, a single lotus is being sold for ₹50 to ₹70 in flower markets across the town, a stiff hike from the usual ₹10 to ₹20.

A garland made entirely of lotus flowers costs between ₹1,500 and ₹2,000 on average. Lotus bouquets are being sold between ₹1,000 and ₹3,000.

While flower sellers are enjoying the blooming business, many residents say the sudden price rise has become a burden, especially since lotuses are traditionally used for religious worship in households and temples alike.

In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the BJP won four out of nine seats in North Dinajpur district. Ever since the results were announced, the newly elected BJP candidates have been receiving greetings from party workers, local organisations and supporters, along with lotus garlands and bouquets.

Bubai Mallik, a businessman based in the town, said he greeted the new Raiganj BJP MLA, Koushik Chowdhury, with a lotus bouquet worth ₹1,500. “In the past, we greeted people with rose bouquets or other flowers. But this time, only lotuses seem appropriate. I bought a lotus bouquet worth ₹1,500 to congratulate our new MLA,”

Mallik said.

Sukumar Sarkar, a BJP worker, expressed his excitement over his party coming to power in Bengal for the first time with lotuses.

“I am extremely happy. I bought a dozen lotus flowers costing around ₹70 each before meeting senior party workers to congratulate them,” said Sarkar.

Flower sellers, while happy with the demand, said they were struggling to meet the demand for lotuses. Tapan Saha, a flower trader from Mohanbati Market in Raiganj, said lotuses were usually sought after during household pujas, Durga Puja and Lakshmi Puja every year, but no one had expected this kind of demand.

“After the BJP’s massive victory, we anticipated an increase in demand for bouquets and garlands to congratulate the winning candidates. We had prepared rose bouquets in advance, but nobody expected this level of demand for lotuses,” Saha said.

“Since the results were declared, BJP workers and various organisations have been placing bulk orders for lotus bouquets and garlands. There isn’t enough local supply, so we are bringing lotuses from Ranaghat and Calcutta at higher prices,” he added.

Not everyone is pleased with the sudden price rise. Kartik Dey, a Raiganj resident, said: “I am hopeful about the political change in the state, but the price of lotuses has increased so much that buying even one flower for household worship is difficult.”

Koushik Chowdhury, the BJP candidate who has won from Raiganj, said the overwhelming demand for lotuses reflected the people’s trust in the BJP.

“People have placed their hope and faith in the lotus symbol and the saffron colour. After the victory, almost everyone who came to greet us brought lotuses. This is an expression of people’s emotions, and we will put in all our efforts to honour their trust,” he said.