Bengali phrases to link people and central forces deployed for Assembly polls in Cooch Behar

The Cooch Behar district administration has asked the central forces deployed for the Assembly polls to be more approachable to residents by using simple Bengali phrases while interacting with them.

The aim is to reduce fear and build confidence among voters during the election season, a source in the district administration said.

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At a meeting held on Sunday at the district magistrate’s office, central force officers were told to see to it that personnel on route marches did not remain expressionless or distant.

“They have been asked to learn basic Bengali phrases like ‘kyamon achen (how are you?)’, ‘bhalo achen (hope you are well)’, and ‘sobkichu thik achey toh (hope everything is fine)’ as they conduct the route march. This will help in reducing the language barrier and make the forces more approachable,” said the source.

Jitin Yadav, the district magistrate, stressed that communication played a crucial role in fostering confidence.

“Language is not just a tool for communication… it also acts as a bridge to build trust,” he said.

In Cooch Behar, Assembly elections would be held on April 23 in nine constituencies of the district. Fifteen companies of central forces have reached the district so far, and more companies would arrive in due course.

Besides using Bengali phrases, central force personnel have been advised to display humane gestures during their patrol such as speaking with local residents in markets, neighborhoods and villages, and showing warmth toward children.

Political observers have appreciated the initiative. Cooch Behar, they pointed out, is a region accustomed to political conflict. Incidents such as the CISF opening fire at a polling booth in Sitalkuchi during the 2021 Assembly elections, which resulted in four deaths, remain fresh in public memory.

Additionally, clashes and violence during the panchayat elections have contributed to the prevailing sense of unease.

“Elections in Cooch Behar have long been associated with political tension, heavy presence of central forces and deep-rooted anxiety among voters. However, this time it seems the administration is attempting to change that narrative. This is good,” said an observer.

“During the election season, a simple phrase like ‘chinta korben na (don’t worry)’ from a uniformed personnel will surely boost the confidence of voters,” he added.