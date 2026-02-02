MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Bengal Himalayan Carnival in Kurseong ends with ‘Run for Sittong Tourism’

Bireswar Banerjee Published 02.02.26, 11:02 AM
GTA chief executive Anit Thapa and others at the closing ceremony of the Bengal Himalayan Carnival at Sittong in the Kurseong subdivision on Sunday

The sixth edition of the Bengal Himalayan Carnival ended at Sittong in the Kurseong subdivision on Sunday.

The three-day event was organised by the Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network (HHTDN) in association with the Bengal tourism department and supported by the tourism department of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). The Nepal Tourism Board was the “international partner” of the carnival.

“Delegates working in rural, wildlife and adventure tourism from across India, along with participants from neighbouring Nepal, took part in the carnival. A 30-member business delegation experienced the best of Bengal Himalayan hospitality and rural tourism models,” Samrat Sanyal, the general secretary of HHTDN, said.

The three-day carnival was held at Chalsa–Murti in the Dooars of Jalpaiguri district, Kaffergaon–Loleygaon in Kalimpong district and Sittong in Darjeeling district. It was inaugurated at Chalsa-Murti on January 30.

The closing programme at Sittong began with the “Run for Sittong Tourism”, which drew over 50 young local people, symbolising community involvement and awareness of sustainable tourism.

The programme also featured demonstrations of adventure rock climbing and paragliding, alongside the vibrant showcasing of the famous Sittong Orange Valley, highlighting the region’s agritourism potential. Anit Thapa, the chief executive of the GTA, joined the concluding part of the event at Sittong.

