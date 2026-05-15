Bengal Assembly sessions will be broadcast live, says chief minister Suvendu Adhikari

Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Friday said proceedings of the West Bengal assembly will be telecast live so that people know what is happening inside the House.

Addressing the newly constituted 18th West Bengal assembly after the Speaker election, Adhikari said the House would play a key role in "fulfilling the aspirations of the people" and would function in accordance with the Constitutional principles and established rules.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We will move the assembly forward, keeping the Constitution in mind,” the CM said.

BJP MLA Rathindra Bose was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Bengal assembly, becoming the first legislator from the northern part of the state to hold the post.

The chief minister also stressed the need for a strong opposition in the House.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.