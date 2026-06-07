Railway overbridge work starts at Ghoramara in Kamakhyaguri after long-standing demand

The construction of the railway overbridge (ROB) at Ghoramara in Kamakhyaguri finally began on Tuesday after years of demands by residents, traders and commuters in Kumargram block in Alipurduar district.

The project is expected to significantly improve connectivity between north Bengal and Assam while easing access to healthcare, education and markets.

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The demand for the overbridge gained urgency last year after two medical emergencies highlighted the difficulties caused by frequent closures of the railway level crossing.

A woman suffering from a severe cardiac problem, being taken to the Kumargram block hospital in Kamakhyaguri, had to be carried across the railway tracks and transferred to an e-rickshaw by residents and a civic volunteer.

She was later shifted to Alipurduar district hospital, about 26km away, where she recovered.

A youth who suffered a snake bite was also delayed at the crossing due to the closed gate. Residents carried him across the tracks to ensure he received timely treatment, saving his life.

These incidents intensified demand for a railway overbridge in Kamakhyaguri, which houses a block hospital, Kamakhyaguri College and one of the region’s busiest markets.

The level crossing is also a crucial link for people travelling from adjoining areas of Assam for healthcare, education and trade.

Residents have long complained that frequent gate closures because of passing trains often delay emergency services and disrupt daily life.

Prakash Chik Baraik, Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member and a resident of Kumargram, had raised the demand for railway overbridges at Kamakhyaguri and Birpara in Parliament, stressing the need for uninterrupted access to hospitals and essential services.

Traders welcomed the start of the project.

“Development and trade in Kamakhyaguri have been severely affected due to the absence of a railway overbridge. Several organisations submitted memorandums to the authorities over the years, but no concrete steps were taken. We are happy that the work has finally started,” said Prankrishna Saha, a member of the Kamakhyaguri Byabsayee Samity.

A source said the railways have sanctioned around ₹77 crore for the project. The plan includes the construction of 300-metre approach roads on both sides of the overbridge. Compensation will also be paid to people whose land is acquired for the project.

Manoj Oraon, the BJP MLA of Kumargram, said: “I am happy that the project has finally taken off. People in the Kumargram block have faced immense difficulties reaching the block hospital and other institutions whenever the railway gate was closed. I raised the issue several times in the Assembly. Once completed, the overbridge will greatly benefit the people of the region.”