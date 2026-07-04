Barun Biswas' family approaches Bengal CM Suvendu Adhikari, seeks fresh SIT probe into murder

Ahead of the 14th death anniversary of slain school teacher and anti-crime activist Barun Biswas, his family on Saturday urged Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari to order a fresh Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into his 2012 murder under the supervision of a retired Calcutta High Court judge.

Biswas, a teacher at Kolkata's Mitra Institution who was known for his campaign against anti-social elements in North 24 Parganas district, was shot dead near Gobardanga railway station on July 5, 2012.

ADVERTISEMENT

Claiming that the investigation conducted over the years failed to uncover the full conspiracy behind the murder, the family demanded that the case be reopened.

"We want the mystery behind Barun Biswas' murder to be fully uncovered. For years, what happened in the name of investigation was nothing but an eyewash. We have requested that a fresh SIT be constituted under the supervision of a retired High Court judge so that the truth comes out," a family member told PTI.

The family also alleged that former state minister Jyotipriya Mallick was the "mastermind" behind the murder and said his role should be investigated. There was no immediate response from Mallick.

"Our demand is simple. Everyone responsible for Barun's murder must be brought to justice. We believe the real conspirators have not been held accountable. We have come to the chief minister with the hope that a fresh investigation will finally ensure justice," another family member said.

According to the family, nine people were arrested in connection with the case. One of the accused died in custody, while the others are currently out on bail. The family further alleged that several other suspects were never investigated.

Expressing hope that the new government would revisit the case, the family said it wanted the murder to be re-examined through a fresh probe under judicial supervision.

The allegations made by the family could not be independently verified, and there was no immediate reaction from the state government.