Eggs hit Minakshi's car, finger at BJP: CPM leader stages sit-in at Cooch Behar SP office

The death of Mantu Mia, a resident of Sitalkuchi in Cooch Behar and a CPM worker, took a political turn on Tuesday when the vehicle of party leader Minakshi Mukherjee faced an egg “attack” by alleged BJP supporters while she was returning after meeting the deceased’s family.

Mukherjee later staged a sit-in outside the office of the superintendent of police in Cooch Behar, demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible for the attack.

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On Sunday morning, Mantu, who was a cattle herder by occupation, was found dead in the Khutamara stream in Sitalkuchi block.

His wife filed a complaint with the police on the same day, alleging that he was murdered and his body was dumped in the river. She claimed that the police had initially refused to register her complaint but later

accepted it.

On Tuesday, Mukherjee, a central committee member of the CPM, visited Mantu’s family, along with other party leaders, at Nagar

Singimari village.

She also met the family of another resident who died while working in Mumbai and whose body was yet to reach home.

Around 11.30am, while Mukherjee was returning through Sitalkuchi, a group of people surrounded her vehicle at the market, shouted “go back” slogans and hurled eggs at her vehicle.

The CPM also alleged that some protesters opened the vehicle doors and assaulted party workers travelling with her. The police personnel present at the spot struggled to bring the situation under control.

“A party comrade has been killed. Am I not allowed to visit his family? Is that a crime?” asked Mukherjee.

She alleged that her vehicle was attacked and CPM workers were assaulted after the doors were opened, and they were subjected to nearly an hour of intimidation while the police failed to intervene effectively.

“The police did not do anything, and the BJP workers attacked us. If standing beside a grieving family is considered a crime, then we will continue our fight with greater determination. People cannot be silenced through intimidation,” she said.

From there, the CPM leader headed for the office of the superintendent of police in Cooch Behar town. There, she launched a sit-in demonstration with other CPM leaders, demanding the immediate arrest of those involved in the alleged attack.

After nearly two hours of discussions with police officers, Mukherjee withdrew the protest.

“We have withdrawn our protest because the SP informed us that the process of arresting those responsible has already started and some people have been detained. However, this is not the end of the matter. The law must take its own course, and we will ensure that those involved in the attack are brought to justice,” she said.

Mukherjee then reached a nearby location and addressed a public meeting on several issues, including the demand to enrol “genuine” voters’ names on the electoral roll.

District BJP leaders have denied the party’s involvement in the egg attack.

“The CPM is attempting to derive political mileage from the death of a person. The protest in Sitalkuchi reflected public anger. BJP does not believe in such political culture (of hurling eggs),” said Abhjit Barman, the Cooch Behar district president of the BJP.