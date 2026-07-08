App launched for real-time NH10 updates amid monsoon risks on Kalimpong-Sikkim highway

Kalimpong district police have launched NH10 Status, a new traffic information mobile app offering real-time updates on the condition of the principal highway that connects Kalimpong and Sikkim with the rest of the country.

Launched on Monday, the app aims to ensure smoother and safer travel for commuters, especially during monsoon.

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According to the police, NH10 Status will provide live information on the Setijhora-Rangpo stretch of NH10 that passes through the hill district.

Setijhora is around 10km from the Coronation Bridge at Sevoke while Rangpo is on the Bengal-Sikkim border.

“The app is designed to keep tourists as well as locals informed about the highway's current status, including traffic disruptions, road closures, landslides and any incident that may affect vehicular movement,” said a source. “It will help commuters plan their journeys better, particularly during the monsoon when NH10 faces frequent landslides."

Downpour forecast

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast heavy to very heavy rain across parts of Darjeeling district over the next five days, prompting the district administration to issue a public advisory urging vigilance.

The IMD has issued a red alert for Wednesday, warning of extremely severe weather conditions, including intense rainfall.

An orange alert has been issued for Thursday, indicating the likelihood of severely inclement weather, while a yellow alert will remain in effect from July 10 to 12, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by fog and gusty winds.

“As per the latest IMD forecast, the district is likely to experience widespread rainfall with heavy to very heavy spells over the coming days. Citizens are advised to remain alert and take all necessary precautions,” the Darjeeling district administration said in its Tuesday advisory.

Avoid travel

The administration has urged people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall, stay away from landslide-prone areas, rivers and streams, and regularly follow official weather updates and advisories.

Heavy rain lashed Siliguri, many parts of the Darjeeling hills, and the neighbouring state of Sikkim throughout Tuesday.

Inclement weather hit road connectivity to Sikkim. A landslide at 20th Mile near Bardang on NH10, around 30km from Gangtok between Rangpo and Singtam, disrupted traffic for more than four hours on Tuesday morning.

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (NHIDCL) cleared the debris, restoring traffic in the afternoon afternoon.

The NHIDCL later announced that the affected stretch of NH10 would be closed from 5am to 10am on July 11, 12 and 13 to facilitate repairs. Commuters have been advised to use the Rangpo-Rorathang-Pakyong-Ranipool and Duga-Pendam routes as alternatives.