‘Avoid knee-jerk reactions’: Governor Bose calls for review after Mamata links BLO suicides to SIR pressure

The controversy over alleged suicides by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) during the ongoing Special Summary Revision (SIR) in West Bengal has taken a turn, with Governor C. V. Ananda Bose urging restraint while responding to chief minister Mamata Banerjee’s criticism of the exercise.

Bose, speaking to reporters at Raj Bhavan on Sunday, said responses must be measured. "In these situations, it is better to avoid knee-jerk reactions. What the chief minister has pointed out has to be examined in detail and in depth," he said.

He added that the Election Commission has a "balanced outlook" and that "all these issues can be examined properly and appropriate solutions found". Ensuring free and fair elections, he said, remains essential.

His remarks came a day after Banerjee posted a purported suicide note of a BLO on social media, holding the Election Commission responsible.

Banerjee wrote on X: "Profoundly shocked to know of the death of yet another BLO, a lady para-teacher, who has committed suicide at Krishnanagar today. BLO of part number 201 of AC 82 Chapra, Smt Rinku Tarafdar, has blamed ECI in her suicide note (copy is attached herewith) before committing suicide at her residence today."

The ruling Trinamool Congress has claimed that over 30 people, including BLOs, have died since the SIR exercise began on November 4. The party has asked the Election Commission to accept responsibility for the deaths.

This is not the first time Banerjee has raised the alarm. On November 19, she said a booth-level officer, Shanti Muni Ekka from Jalpaiguri’s Mal area, died by suicide due to “unbearable pressure of the ongoing SIR work.”

The Election Commission has not responded directly to the political accusations but officials maintain that SIR is a routine process carried out across states.

The deaths, however, have triggered demands for a closer look at workload, field conditions, and the support system provided to temporary staff.