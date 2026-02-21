‘Attack’ on BJP panchayat member’s home, FIR lodged against six Trinamul leaders

Cooch Behar/Jalpaiguri: A BJP panchayat member’s house was allegedly vandalised and his family was threatened by suspected Trinamool Congress supporters at Natabari in Cooch Behar on Thursday night.

The party has filed a complaint at the Kotwali police station, naming six local Trinamool leaders.

Pabitra Barman, the BJP panchayat member from Palashtali village in the Jiranpur panchayat area of Cooch Behar-I block, said that a party meeting had held at his home on Thursday.

He went outside after the meeting. His wife and two children were in the house. His family members claimed that a group of people broke open the gate, entered the house and vandalised it.

Sujala Das Barman, Pabitra’s wife, alleged that the intruders, who were armed with sticks, damaged furniture, belongings and issued threats.

“The Trinamool workers attacked me and threatened us with dire consequences,” she said.

Mihir Goswami, the BJP MLA of Natabari, later visited Pabitra’s house with other party leaders. “Trinamool is apprehensive of losing in the elections again in Natabari. That is why the party workers are resorting to such unprovoked attacks,” said Goswami.

Trinamool leaders denied the accusations.

Bike mishap

A person died and another was seriously injured after their motorcycle rammed into the rear of a truck on Friday morning near the Salbari overbridge on the Dhupguri–Falakata state highway of Jalpaiguri district.

Sources said Nasirul Islam and Mustakir Alam, from Khalaigram, were speeding on their way to work. They crashed into the truck parked on the roadside. Bystanders rushed them to the subdivisional hospital in Dhupguri, where doctors declared Islam, the rider, dead.

Alam, who was riding pillion, was treated and then referred to Jalpaiguri Government Medical College & Hospital.