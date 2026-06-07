Arms unearthed from Sandeshkhali pond owned by two TMC leaders close to Sheikh Shahjahan

A cache of firearms and ammunition was unearthed from a pond linked to two brothers who were close associates of former Trinamool Congress strongman Sheikh Shahjahan in Sandeshkhali on Saturday.

Acting on inputs provided by residents, the Bengal police and the Special Task Force (STF) seized the arms from Manipur in Sandeshkhali 2 block in North 24-Parganas.

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The police said the weapons had been concealed deep inside the waterbody owned by two local Trinamool leaders. They allegedly used the weapons to intimidate villagers and political opponents during the previous regime.

The recovery is being viewed as one of the most significant breakthroughs in the ongoing crackdown on alleged criminal networks linked to Shahjahan, who is currently in jail in multiple cases.

Police sources said the operation began with a raid at Basanti in the Baruipur police district of South 24-Parganas. Following the arrest of Ramzan Molla, a close relative of Shahjahan, on Friday, investigators obtained crucial leads that led them to Manipur. Based on the information, subsequent searches were conducted at the residences of local Trinamool leaders Rabin Das and his brother Gopal Das in Manipur.

Ramzan's wife, Saira Biwi, is a Trinamool leader and a gram panchayat member.

STF personnel launched an extensive search of a large pond owned by the Das brothers. Using fishing nets and cloth screens to sift through the water, officers recovered 17 firearms, along with a large quantity of live ammunition, that had been hidden beneath the pond bed.

Both Rabin and Gopal are known to be close associates of Shahjahan, the investigators claimed. While Gopal was arrested, Rabin has been on the run.

The police have so far arrested three persons, including Razman and Gopal. The investigators said Razman and the Das brothers played a key role in storing and shifting illegal weapons across the region.

According to STF officers, Shahjahan's network allegedly used fishing bheris, isolated huts and abandoned houses on Sandeshkhali island as safe zones to conceal weapons and evade police detection.

STF personnel take away the recovered arms in Sandeshkhali on Saturday morning

Based on fresh inputs gathered during the operation, the police also searched the residences of Manipur gram panchayat chief Prosenjit Gangopadhyay and Sandeshkhali 2 panchayat samiti president Roufan Yasmin. Both are reportedly close to Shahjahan and have allegedly been absconding since the declaration of the Assembly election results.

The Das brothers have long faced allegations of intimidating residents and targeting political opponents. Several BJP workers had previously accused them of orchestrating violence and maintaining an atmosphere of fear in the region.

IG (STF) Gaurav Sharma said: "What has clearly emerged from our investigation and intelligence inputs is that the arrested Ramzan Molla and the entire network are very close to Sheikh Shahjahan. These are not recent connections."

"This network used to bring huge quantities of weapons to the area, hide them at different locations and use them in criminal activities whenever required," Sharma said.

He added: "A major target of our investigation now is to ascertain whether Shahjahan maintained any contact with these individuals while he was in jail and what kind of operational links still exist between them. Through sustained interrogation, we intend to expose the entire network."

Sharma said Ramzan was actively involved in stockpiling arms.

Echoing similar concerns, IG, Barasat Range, Amit P. Javalgi said: "The political connections of these accused are very strong. They were associated with the Trinamool Congress and allegedly used their influential positions to facilitate the hoarding of illegal arms. Shahjahan's network used fishing bheris, huts and abandoned houses as safe zones to hide weapons and avoid police or STF searches."

A section of villagers alleged that the weapons were stockpiled to create an atmosphere of fear and intimidation. They claimed that before the change in government, Rabin and Gopal were among the most feared figures in the area and allegedly enjoyed protection through their proximity to Shahjahan.

Local Trinamool leaders sought to distance the party from the accused.

"No one is above the law. The party does not support any form of injustice. If anyone is found involved in criminal activities, the administration will take action strictly in accordance with the law," a local Trinamool leader said.

Chief minister Suvendu Adhikari praised the police force for the recovery.

"Kudos to the West Bengal Police for a major breakthrough. On precise intelligence inputs, the Special Task Force conducted extensive raids across multiple locations near Sarberia Bazaar in Kumrakhali, Basanti and Sandeshkhali areas. Forces have successfully seized a massive cache of illegal firearms and ammunition hidden away to disrupt peace," he wrote on X.

"For years under the previous regime, such illegal weapons were stockpiled and used ruthlessly to terrorise common citizens. This culture of violence claimed the precious lives of numerous opposition party workers, particularly dedicated BJP Karyakartas who stood up against tyranny. Those dark days are over," added Suvendu.