'Age is just a number': 81 years young with bronze in pole vault from Alipurduar

Amulya Nath of Alipurduar has proved that age is only a number.

At 81, he brought pride to his hometown by winning a bronze medal in pole vault at the 23rd Asian Masters Athletics Championships 2025 held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai from November 5 to 9.

So far, this is the biggest achievement in Nath’s sporting career. Earlier, he had won medals at the National Masters Athletics Meet.

In pole vault, 12 athletes from different Asian countries competed with Nath.

His son, Joydeep Nath, also participated in the event, setting a rare record as the only father-son duo to compete in the same international meet. While Nath took part in the 80-plus category, his son competed in the 45-plus category. However, Joydeep did not win any medal.

Pole vault apart, Nath participated in the high jump and long jump events. He finished fourth in the high jump, but could not secure a position in the long jump.

He reached his hometown around 9pm on Wednesday after a long drive from Chennai. On Thursday morning, the octogenarian was at the Alipurduar Parade Ground for warm-ups, proving that age is no barrier.

On his achievement, Nath said: “I am very happy as I have won a medal in the Asian Masters Athletics Championship. Earlier, when I won two medals in the national meet, I aspired for a medal in the Asian meet. My dream came true.”

“What makes it more special is that I got to participate along with my son, who has won medals at the national level. It is a rare record, and I feel blessed,” he added.

Looking ahead, Nath said he is now eligible to participate in the World Masters Athletics Championship. “Let us see how fit I stay,” he smiled.

A resident of Kadamtala in Alipurdaur and a former teacher of the Alipurduar Railway High School, Nath has also served as manager of the school’s football, cricket, and athletics teams.

Local players and sports enthusiasts lauded his dedication.

“This is a proud moment not only for Nath Sir but for all of Alipurduar. Staying this fit at 81 is something to envy. He truly lives for the sports ground. His life shows how sports can keep a person healthy. Nath Sir is an inspiration and an asset to our town,” said Som Shankar Dutta, a former cricketer in Alipurduar.