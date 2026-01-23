After vandalism at Farakka SIR camp, Election Commission asks district officials to file FIRs

With reports of demonstrations and disruptions at Special Intensive Revision (SIR) hearing camps across West Bengal, the Election Commission has directed district magistrates and district election officers to take immediate legal action, including filing FIRs, in cases of violence, vandalism or threats to officials.

The directive was issued on Thursday, following incidents of vandalisation at SIR hearing camps in Farakka and protests in areas such as Bhangar and other parts of the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protests were linked to objections over the unmapping of voters and their summoning for hearings citing “logical discrepancies”.

Also Read No FIR against TMC MLA Monirul Islam even after EC deadline in Farakka vandalism case

In its communication to district authorities, the Election Commission referred to the Supreme Court’s order dated January 19 and asked officials to comply with the ruling “in letter and spirit” with immediate effect.

"It is directed that in case of any law and order situation at hearing venues or in any of the government offices in connection with SIR, 2026 and in case of any destruction of public property or any kind of threat/attack to any official/staff involved in the SIR related work, DEOs should take steps for immediate filing of complaints/ FIR with the local police station with a copy mailed to Superintendent of Police and Office of the CEO, West Bengal," the letter read.

The Commission also laid down steps to be followed if disturbances continue. According to a communique issued by Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Agarwal, hearings in affected areas may be halted if violence and damage to public property persist.

In such cases, the hearings would be adjourned sine die and would resume only after approval from the Chief Electoral Officer of West Bengal. The Election Commission also issued a clear warning to district officials on delays in legal action.

It said any "delay in filing of FIR's in such cases will be viewed very seriously and adverse inference shall be drawn against the concerned DEO."