After Kidderpore market fire, Mamata Banerjee vows new structure, Rs 1 lakh aid to affected traders

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday visited the fire-ravaged market on Orphangunge Road at Khidderpore here and announced a comprehensive rehabilitation plan, including the construction of a new market, financial assistance for affected traders, and temporary rehabilitation arrangements for business continuity.

Banerjee said a detailed investigation and assessment of the damage caused by the pre-dawn blaze at the nearly 150-year-old market would be carried out.

"I have spoken to the mayor and a new market will be constructed at the affected site with a modern, scientific and safe design, including a proper fire management system. You will not have to spend anything. The government will build this market so that you don't face problems in the future," she assured the affected traders.

The chief minister, who left the state Assembly for a visit to the fire-ravaged site a few hours after the flames were doused, also announced financial aid to shop owners based on the extent of damage.

"Traders whose shops were completely destroyed will receive Rs 1 lakh, covering the cost of reconstruction and materials. Those who suffered partial damage will receive Rs 50,000 in assistance. These amounts will be disbursed only after relocation," she said.

To help affected traders continue business, Banerjee said the market will be temporarily relocated to a nearby site till a new structure is built.

"We are finalising the relocation site in consultation with the councillor and the mayor. A spot has already been identified. Your market will be temporarily shifted there so that your business, livelihood, and family life can continue without major interruption," she said.

Banerjee said a survey will be conducted to identify the beneficiaries, and that no new person will be allocated shops in the proposed market.

"We are ready to help, but we need a complete report to find out whose shops were completely or partially burnt. This will be done through a proper inquiry and site enquiry," she said, adding, "The survey process will take some time to complete, but it is essential to determine the extent of losses that people here have suffered. You have to bear with us till then." Highlighting the need for fire preventive measures, the chief minister urged traders and market-goers to regularly inspect gas cylinders and air conditioning units placed in unsafe areas.

"Do you ever test your gas cylinders? If not, they could cause fires. We use them at home and never test them. The same goes for AC machines. This leads to accidents. You must take care of these things," she cautioned.

The early morning fire on Monday ripped through parts of the congested Khidderpore market in southwest Kolkata, gutting hundreds of shops and triggering panic among local traders.

No casualties were reported.

Officials said the fire, which was reported around 2.05 am, was contained by 6 am. And at least 20 fire tenders were deployed to douse the flames.

Local shopkeepers claimed that over 1,200 shops were destroyed by the flames.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.