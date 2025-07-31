Another soggy week ahead for Bengal as IMD forecasts heavy rain till August 6

West Bengal is in for another wet week. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy rainfall across large parts of the state till August 6, thanks to a cyclonic circulation forming over the north Bay of Bengal and an active monsoon flow.

South Bengal districts including North and South 24 Parganas, Nadia, Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Purulia and Bankura are likely to receive heavy showers at one or two places over the next few days. Kolkata, too, is expected to be lashed by heavy rain on Saturday.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph are likely across most parts of south Bengal, the IMD bulletin said.

In north Bengal, the weather is set to turn more intense. The sub-Himalayan districts of Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, Alipurduar and Cooch Behar are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall from August 2 to 4.

Some regions have already seen the rain gauges filling up. Canning in South 24 Parganas and Kalimpong recorded the highest rainfall in the state in the past 24 hours till 8.30 am Thursday, 110 mm each. Salt Lake received 72 mm, while Alipore clocked 37 mm. Bankura and Bardhaman got 72 mm and 61 mm respectively, and Darjeeling registered 45 mm.

With more rain looming large, the IMD has advised residents to brace for possible waterlogging, local flooding, and traffic snarls, particularly in low-lying urban pockets.

India is likely to receive above-normal rainfall in the second half of the monsoon season (August and September), the Met department said.

Most parts of the country, barring the northeast and the adjoining areas of east India, are likely to record normal rainfall in August, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said during an online press conference.