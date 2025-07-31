MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
'SIR means silent invisible rigging': Abhishek Banerjee rains blows on saffron regime

TMC national general secretary tells journalists on Parliament premises that his party would not allow disenfranchisement of even one person through SIR in Bengal

Meghdeep Bhattacharyya Published 31.07.25, 11:56 AM
Abhishek Banerjee

Abhishek Banerjee File picture

Abhishek Banerjee on Wednesday rained blows on the saffron regime and the allegedly compromised Election Commission of India over the special intensive revision (SIR) of voter list, which he dubbed "silent invisible rigging" to favour the BJP.

The Trinamool Congress national general secretary also dared the poll panel to move court against him.

Abhishek told journalists on Parliament premises that his party would not allow the disenfranchisement of even one person through SIR in Bengal.

"If the BJP tries to snatch the rights of even a single person through SIR, we will not allow that. This is the difference between Bihar and Bengal. This is the difference between us and any other state. You dare attempt it in Bengal and see the reaction," said the Diamond Harbour MP.

"The EC is carrying out Silent Invisible Rigging in favour of the BJP. If EC dares, they can file a case against me," he added, picking up from where his aunt, chief minister and Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee, left off on Tuesday.

"The EC wants to snatch the voting rights of those who question the government.... I believe that the people of Bihar will give a befitting response. The matter is being heard in the Supreme Court... we have full faith in the judiciary," he said.

Echoing Mamata, Abhishek alleged attempts at a backdoor implementation of the exclusionary National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise through the EC. Abhishek accused Union home minister Amit Shah of trying to get it done through chief election commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, previously the secretary in the Union ministry of cooperation, also under him.

"If the EC really intends no valid Indian voter be left out, they'd not have started such a procedure in such haste. They sought parental birth certificates if the name is included after 2004 just like the NRC rules. This is an attempt to implement the NRC through the backdoor," said the MP.

"Amit Shah is unable to do it and hence he has sent (the former) cooperation secretary Gyanesh Kumar to become the CEC. They are trying to implement the NRC through the backdoor using Gyanesh Kumar. We will neither allow it through the front door nor the backdoor," he added.

