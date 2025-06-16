MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Fire engulfs Khidderpore market in Kolkata; no casualties reported

At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control

PTI Published 16.06.25, 09:25 AM

Videograb

A fire broke out in a congested market in Khidderpore in southwest Kolkata in the early hours of Monday, an official said.

No one was injured or reported missing in the incident, police said.

State Fire and Emergency Services Minister Sujit Bose said that the blaze has been brought under control, but "pocket fires still exist in some corners".

At least 20 fire tenders were pressed into service to bring the blaze under control, he said.

Bose said that since the decades-old Khidderpore market is a congested area, fire brigade personnel had initially faced some difficulties in carrying out their work.

He said that the firefighters were working to cool down the blaze-affected area, where several tin sheds and shops were gutted in the fire.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.

Khidderpore
