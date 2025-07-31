Landslide rerun on NH10, snaps connectivity for around three hours, faster clean-up

NH10, which connects Sikkim and Kalimpong with the rest of India, was snapped for around three hours as a fresh landslide occurred at Tarkhola, an area near the Teesta Bazar, around 9am on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, a landslide had occurred at the same site around the same time. The debris was removed by 4pm the same day.

On Wednesday, the Kalimpong district administration bettered their timing. The debris was removed by noon.

“The debris had made it impossible for any vehicle to move through the spot. Earthmovers were immediately engaged to remove the debris. The road was cleared by noon,” said a source.

Over the past 24 hours, till Wednesday morning, there was moderate rainfall in Sikkim and the Darjeeling hills, which helped in clean-up.

In two other stretches, near the Melli bridge and Likhubhir, traffic movement was regulated as boulders started descending on the road.

Teesta water level, sources said, fell on Wednesday compared to Tuesday.

In the western Dooars, a flash flood occurred at the Jaldhaka river, which descends from Bhutan and flows through the Nagrakata block of Jalpaiguri district.

Forecast: More rain

Weather experts on Wednesday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall in many parts of Sikkim and north Bengal districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri, North and South Dinajpurs and Malda.

“There will be rainfall in these places till August 3,” said a weather expert.