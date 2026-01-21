Abhishek to set TMC's strategy post-SC verdict on 1.36 crore ‘logical discrepancy’ voters

Abhishek Banerjee, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress, will hold a mega virtual meeting on Thursday with over one lakh party functionaries, including booth-level agents, to set the party’s strategy after the Supreme Court asked the Election Commission to publish the list of nearly 1.36 crore voters with “logical discrepancies” in the ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) process.

On Monday, the Supreme Court questioned the logic adopted by the Election Commission in scrutinising voters with "logical discrepancies" in their enumeration forms and ordered the publication of the complete list at panchayat, block and ward offices.

A Trinamool source said the mega meeting to be convened by Abhishek aimed to mobilise the party’s rank and file for the next phase, particularly to reach out to the 1.36 crore affected voters and assist them in completing the hearing process without hindrance.

A source said Abhishek was likely to direct BLAs to remain present during the hearing process for every voter summoned under the "logical discrepancy" category, following the Supreme Court’s order allowing BLAs or any accompanying person to attend the hearings. This would be the second mega meeting involving over one lakh participants, with the central theme being Trinamool’s future course of action following the Supreme Court order.

“The Supreme Court order is undoubtedly a triumph for the party, as Abhishek Banerjee had raised these demands during his meeting with chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar in Delhi. The party is now prepared to take this issue forward against the BJP as well as the Election Commission once the list is published. Thursday’s meeting will assign responsibilities to BLAs and party leaders on how to politically capitalise on the setback suffered by the EC and the BJP,” said a senior Trinamool leader.

Several Trinamool leaders said once the list was made public, the party would reach out to the affected voters and analyse which communities, genders and regions received a higher number of notices.

“We suspect the EC or the BJP’s main target is to delete the names of women, minorities, tribal and backwards-class voters. Once the list is published, their conspiracy will be exposed,” said Trinamool spokesperson Arup Chakraborty.

Multiple sources claimed that many voters were flagged under the "logical discrepancy" category because of errors in the commission’s scanning system, allegedly driven by artificial intelligence (AI).

“We have observed that many people were summoned because of AI-related errors. For instance, a person named Sarbajit was recorded as Sarbajeet, while Sirajul became Crajole. These discrepancies arose because of flaws in the AI system. This proves there was no proper planning, resulting in harassment of innocent people,” said Swapan Mandal, general secretary of Vote Karmi O BLO Aikya Mancha, a welfare platform for BLOs.

Political scientist Biswanath Chakraborty said the Supreme Court verdict would politically benefit Trinamool.

“Trinamool will certainly pitch the narrative that it was because of the party’s intervention that the names of 1.36 crore voters were saved from deletion. This will give the party a significant advantage during the SIR process,” he said.

The BJP appeared subdued.

“If TMC BLAs accompany voters, our BLAs will also be present during hearings. The Election Commission must ensure an electoral roll free of the names of infiltrators, deceased and duplicate voters. Otherwise, we will not allow elections to be held. Why were our supporters barred from submitting Form 7?” asked BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya.