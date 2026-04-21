6 killed in 2 accidents in North Dinajpur on NH12, several injured

At least six people were killed and some were injured in two road accidents on NH12 in North Dinajpur district on Monday morning.

A source said the first accident took place in the Mahadebpur area of Raiganj. A stone-laden dumper and a rice-laden truck were heading to Siliguri from Malda.

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The dumper rear-ended the truck while attempting to overtake it. The driver of the dumper, 44-year-old Manjarul Islam, was critically injured. Residents rushed him to Raiganj Government Medical College & Hospital, where he was declared dead.

An ambulance from the Gazole toll plaza arrived at the scene to assist with rescue operations.

On the way to Gazole, a trailer coming from the opposite direction hit the ambulance. Ambulance staff member, 40-year-old Subal Sarkar, lost his life.

Reeling from the impact, the ambulance struck several people standing by the road, killing one person and injuring others.

On the same highway near Bangar in Itahar, a truck lost control, rammed into a stationary container truck and crashed into an empty roadside structure.

Three people were killed in this accident. Two of the deceased, Ismail Jamadar, 28, and Ruich Ali Molla, 38, are residents of Kultali in South 24-Parganas. The third victim is yet to be identified.

Police visited both spots. Investigations are on.