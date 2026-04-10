MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Friday, 10 April 2026

14-year-old girl's death in Cooch Behar school on April 7 suspicious, father tells police

“My daughter may have been murdered in a planned manner or pushed into suicide. We want the police to find out what led to her death and take stern legal steps against all those involved in the incident,” the girl’s father said at a news meet here on Thursday

Our Correspondent Published 10.04.26, 07:36 AM
Cooch Behar 14-year-old girl school death

representational image File Picture

The father of a 14-year-old girl in Cooch Behar who died in her school on April 7 alleged her possible murder or forced suicide and demanded a thorough police investigation into her death.

“My daughter may have been murdered in a planned manner or pushed into suicide. We want the police to find out what led to her death and take stern legal steps against all those involved in the incident,” the girl’s father said at a news meet here on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

On April 9, the girl, a Class VIII student of a higher secondary school, went to the institution as usual in the morning.

However, around 2.30pm, her family was informed that she had been hospitalised in a critical condition. Later, the doctors declared her dead.

“We came to know from her classmates that she had been lying unconscious inside the school washroom for a prolonged period during school hours,” said the father.

He alleged negligence on the part of the police.

“When we approached the police station on April 7 to lodge a complaint, it was not accepted,” the father alleged. “The complaint was registered only on Thursday. We want to know why the police delayed in registering the case.”

The police have not yet issued an official statement. However, police sources said that probe was on.

RELATED TOPICS

Schoolgirl Murder Cooch Behar Police Investigations
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

'Iran is doing a very poor job': Trump warns Iran over Strait of Hormuz tanker fees

The White House supports reopening the strait as part of the ceasefire deal, but says that Trump opposes Iran's military, which continues to control the waterway, from seeking to raise revenue by charging tolls on passing ships
Reuven Azar.
Quote left Quote right

We don’t trust Pakistan. Its sponsorship of terrorism is problematic

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT