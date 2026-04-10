14-year-old girl's death in Cooch Behar school on April 7 suspicious, father tells police

The father of a 14-year-old girl in Cooch Behar who died in her school on April 7 alleged her possible murder or forced suicide and demanded a thorough police investigation into her death.

“My daughter may have been murdered in a planned manner or pushed into suicide. We want the police to find out what led to her death and take stern legal steps against all those involved in the incident,” the girl’s father said at a news meet here on Thursday.

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On April 9, the girl, a Class VIII student of a higher secondary school, went to the institution as usual in the morning.

However, around 2.30pm, her family was informed that she had been hospitalised in a critical condition. Later, the doctors declared her dead.

“We came to know from her classmates that she had been lying unconscious inside the school washroom for a prolonged period during school hours,” said the father.

He alleged negligence on the part of the police.

“When we approached the police station on April 7 to lodge a complaint, it was not accepted,” the father alleged. “The complaint was registered only on Thursday. We want to know why the police delayed in registering the case.”

The police have not yet issued an official statement. However, police sources said that probe was on.