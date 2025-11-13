MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
video-article-logo Thursday, 13 November 2025

Kashmir to Red Fort via Turkey — connecting the dots to the Delhi blast that claimed 13 lives

The chain of events leads back to when posters in support of a terror outfit appeared in Srinagar

Published 13.11.25, 10:08 PM

A blast in a car near the Red Fort in Delhi on the evening of 10 November, 2015, claimed at least 12 lives and injured many others. At least eight people, including three doctors, have been arrested in connection with the case so far. But several unanswered questions remain.

Dr Umar Nabi, a resident of Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama and a faculty member at the Al-Falah Medical College in Faridabad, Haryana, is suspected to be driving the white Hyundai i20 car that went off just 300 meters from the Red Fort.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabi has emerged as a key figure in what investigators are calling a "white collar terror network" spanning Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi. It all started several days ago when the J&K police started a probe on posters that appeared in Srinagar in support of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammad.

The chain of events leads back to Jammu and Kashmir via Faridabad and Turkey...

Reporters: Debayan Dutta, Aparna Singh
Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Rajbir Singh

RELATED TOPICS

Red Fort Blast Red Fort Delhi 2025 Delhi Blast Delhi Police
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

After 72 hours, what India knows so far about the Red Fort car blast

A widening probe spans three states, tracing radicalised doctors and reconnaissance cars as the death toll touches 13
Wreckage of the crashed Air India Plane is lying at Ahmedabad Airport premises in Ahmedabad, Gujarat on July 12, 2025.
Quote left Quote right

Air India plane crash preliminary report does not blame late pilot Sumeet Sabharwal

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT