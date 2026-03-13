MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
Mamata Banerjee, 'the provider' — how Bengal government doles, schemes help people from birth to death

Bengal government's welfare measures cover a citizen’s entire life but here's the catch...

Arnab Ganguly Published 13.03.26, 02:57 PM

Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, during the recent hearing of a case from Tamil Nadu, asked why should people work if they are provided everything for free. The learned justices may or may not be aware, but the Bengal government of chief minister Mamata Banerjee provides for citizens going beyond its call of duty.

Dole, according to the dictionary, is the benefit paid by the state to the unemployed. Mamata Banerjee in her 15 years as Bengal chief minister has included doles to students and adults alike, in many of such schemes funds are directly transferred.

The Bengal government’s doles and schemes virtually cover a person’s lifetime from birth (covered under flagship Swasthya Sathi) to death (cremation and burial expense assistance under Samabyathi scheme.) Here is a list of some of the schemes launched by the Mamata Banerjee government in the 15 years that she has been the chief minister.

Video Producer: Shohini Bose
Video Editor: Joy Das

