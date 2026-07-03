TMC July 21 rally: Calcutta HC directs Mamata, Abhishek Banerjee to file affidavits in contempt petition

The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee and general secretary Abhishek Banerjee to file affidavits in a contempt petition alleging violation of the court's direction on blocking arterial roads during the party's July 21 Martyrs' Day rally in 2025.

The petitioner alleged contempt of the high court's order passed in May, 2018, which had directed that public meetings or gatherings on thoroughfares must not cause total blockage of the road.

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A division bench presided by Justice Arijit Banerjee directed Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee to file affidavits within the next four weeks stating their position over the allegation in the contempt petition.

The court directed the petitioner to file his affidavit in reply to the contention of the TMC leaders within the subsequent two weeks.

The division bench, also comprising Justice Apurba Sinha Ray, directed that the matter will appear for next hearing on August 17.

A division bench comprising the then Chief Justice Jyotirmoy Bhattacharya and Justice Arijit Banerjee had in 2018 directed that passage must be left on such roads for the movement of pedestrians and emergency vehicles.

Lawyer Srikanta Dutta, the petitioner in the matter, moved the contempt petition before the court on June 19, claiming that its order was violated during the TMC's July 21 Martyrs' Day rally in 2025, causing total blockage of arterial roads in the heart of the city at Esplanade.

The division bench had directed that notice be served upon Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee and the party's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee.

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