Sikkim observes 156th Gandhi Jayanti: Cleanliness warriors awarded during celebration

The Sikkim government organised celebrations to mark Mahatma Gandhi’s 156th birth anniversary at MG Marg in Gangtok on Thursday.

Governor Om Prakash Mathur and chief minister Prem Singh Tamang attended the event, along with other dignitaries and individuals from various walks of life.

Besides a commemorative ceremony, an award ceremony was held. The ENGAGE 2025 initiative and the Swachhata Awards rewarded students, institutions, self-help groups,

sanitation workers and local bodies for their contributions to waste management, cleanliness, and community service.

Through the ENGAGE 2025 project, schools and colleges were awarded for their performances at inter-school competitions held across various categories, including waste management and household survey contests, to video-making competitions.

The Governor, chief minister, and others also conferred the Swachhata award to individuals, SHGs, municipal wards, and urban local bodies for their work in promoting sustainable practices and maintaining cleanliness.

“Additionally, 10 sanitation workers from seven urban local bodies were recognised as the ‘Best Performing Safai Mitra 2025’ and were presented with cash rewards and certificates,” said a source.

DHR weekend walk

The Darjeeling Himalayan Railway (DHR) will organise DHR Weekend Walk, a month-long programme, along with the Association for Conservation and Tourism (ACT) to observe the centenary of Mahatma Gandhi’s visit to Darjeeling.

Raj Basu, the convener of ACT, said on Thursday that the walk will begin on October 5 from the Darjeeling railway station. The march will be held only on weekends and will cover several popular spots. The walk is scheduled to end on November 9 in Siliguri.

“In June 1925, Gandhi travelled to Darjeeling to meet an ailing Chittaranjan Das, who was staying at ‘Step Aside’, a house owned by Sir N.N. Sircar, a close friend of Das,” said Basu.

Das, also known as “Deshbandhu,” which translates to “Friend of the Nation”, was a prominent leader, lawyer, and poet who played a crucial role in India’s independence movement.

He was the founder of the Swaraj Party in pre-partition India and was a key figure in the Non-Cooperation Movement.

From June 4 to 9, 1925, Gandhi stayed with Das at ‘Step Aside’. The two had in-depth conversations about their plans for the Congress and Swaraj parties.

Das’s health eventually worsened and he passed away on June 16, 1925, a few days after Gandhi’s visit.

“To commemorate his visit to Darjeeling, the walk will be organised in different locations across the hills and will end in Siliguri,” Basu added.