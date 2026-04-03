WWorld Anti-Doping Agency chief holds talks in Delhi on test system and sports integrity framework in India

World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president Witold Banka is in New Delhi on a visit that began with meetings with National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) officials and the National Dope Testing Laboratory on Monday.

The discussions were described as focused on strengthening anti-doping systems and safeguarding sport in India. Banka is scheduled to address a press conference in Delhi on Thursday, where he is expected to speak on India’s doping record.

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“Today in Delhi, I visited the National Anti Doping Agency, India and the National Dope Testing Laboratory. Urgent and serious discussions on the need to decisively strengthen anti-doping systems, confront persistent challenges, and ensure credible protection of the integrity of sport in India,” he posted on social media.

Also Read India tops Athletics Integrity Unit doping list with 148 ineligible athletes, Kenya in second place

Last year, India was ranked second in a 10-year global study by WADA on doping cases. Russia was at the top, followed by India and China.

“Countries with the most positive tests reported against Minors were (in descending order) Russia, India, and China. Countries with the most sanctioned Minors were Russia, India, and China,” the WADA said in that report.

India has also recorded the highest number of doping violations for a third straight year. The country’s positivity rate stood at 3.6 per cent, with 260 Adverse Analytical Findings (AAF), the highest among major countries.

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has said steps are being taken to tighten enforcement. In Parliament recently, he said agencies like the CBI are being brought in to strengthen NADA’s intelligence and investigative system.

Earlier this year, India moved past Kenya to top the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) list of ineligible athletes due to doping violations, with 148 suspended track and field athletes, two more than Kenya.

Athletes on the list include women’s 100m national record holder Dutee Chand, serving a four-year suspension since December 2022, middle-distance runner Parvej Khan, whose six-year ban runs till July 2030, and Tamil Nadu sprinter Sekar Dhanalakshmi, suspended for eight years in 2025.