Vinesh Phogat flags fear of bias on return, WFI chief rules out venue change, assures security

Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Sanjay Singh on Sunday asserted that the venue for the National Open Ranking Tournament in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh, will not be changed and offered a "personal guarantee" for Vinesh Phogat's safety after the decorated wrestler warned that the government would be responsible for any untoward incident and raised concerns over possible biased officiating in her comeback event.

In a video message ahead of her comeback after nearly 18 months, Phogat alleged that the competition, slated to be held at a venue linked to former WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh, could see results influenced by individuals close to him.

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"If Vinesh is worried about her safety, let me assure her that I am taking personal responsibility for that. Also, we have UWW-approved referees who officiate and all trial bouts are recorded, so there is no chance of any bias," Sanjay Singh said.

"And let me add that this is an Open tournament. The choice is hers to compete. We are not going to change the venue," Singh said.

The National Open Ranking tournament is scheduled to be held from May 10-12. The tournament will open with the men's freestyle trials and will be followed by Greco-Roman (May 11) and women's events (May 12).

Phogat, who has entered the competition in the 57kg weight class, earlier during the day voiced her concerns.

"If any untoward incident happens to me, my team or supporters during the competition, the Indian government will be responsible," Vinesh said and urged the media and the sporting community to be present at the venue to ensure transparency.

"The tournament is being organised at a place where his (Brijbhushan) influence is strong. Who will officiate which bout, how many points will be awarded, who will sit as mat chairman, everything can be controlled by him and his people," she further added.

According to sources, about 1400 wrestlers have registered for the tournament, which is also a crucial step in qualification for the 2026 Asian Games in Japan.

"Do you think it is fair to change the venue and disturb the whole schedule when about 1400 wrestlers have entered the tournament and made their travel and stay arrangements. Why WFI should do it and put participating wrestlers to inconvenience," said a WFI official.

The 31-year-old Phogat, who quit the sport after her Paris Games disqualification and resumed training in recent months, said she wants to return to the mat "honestly" and win medals for the country again, but expressed doubts over a level playing field.

"I don't want any privilege or special treatment. I only want the results to reflect the hard work of athletes on the mat," she said.

It may be mentioned that Phogat is now a politician, having won the Haryana state assembly elections from Julana constituency on a Congress ticket in October 2024.

Phogat also voiced concern over the mental pressure of competing in an environment she described as hostile, particularly given her role as one of the complainants in an ongoing sexual harassment case against Singh.

"...Due to certain circumstances, I want to tell you all something. I did not want to speak while the case is still pending, but I want to say that I myself am one of those six victims who filed a complaint, and our testimonies are still ongoing. Competing at a place linked to him, where most people present may be associated with him, puts immense mental pressure on me," she said.

"I doubt if I will be able to give my 100 per cent in that environment."

She further alleged inaction from authorities, saying the government and sports ministry were "watching as spectators" and had effectively given a "free hand" to Singh.

Phogat has been away from competition since the 2024 Paris Games after being disqualified from the final for being overweight.

Before that, a prolonged standoff between leading wrestlers and the WFI over allegations of sexual harassment against Singh had taken place.

The protests, which began in 2023, saw several top grapplers demanding action against the then federation chief.

On May 28, 2023, wrestlers like Phogat, Sakshi Malik, and Bajrang Punia were detained by Delhi Police during a protest march towards the new Parliament building in New Delhi, resulting in dramatic and widely shared visuals of them being dragged, manhandled, and pinned down by security forces.