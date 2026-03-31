Remember Khaby Lame? He just became Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games ambassador

Khaby Lame has been named an official ambassador for the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games, organisers said, amid preparations for the first Olympic event to be held in Africa.

The announcement was made on March 26 in Dakar, Senegal. Lame joins a group of ambassadors that includes actor Omar Sy, footballer Kalidou Koulibaly and model Eva Apio.

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Lame said: “This commitment reflects my desire to support young African talent, both in sport and beyond. Dakar 2026 will give our continent the opportunity to showcase the best of itself and inspire young people in Africa and around the world. It is a chance to demonstrate that, as well as being resilient, Africa is a force to be reckoned with. I am proud to be Senegalese and proud to be African – and we will make this first Olympic event in Africa a resounding success.”

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The organising committee, led by Mamadou Diagna Ndiaye, said the appointment is part of efforts to engage young audiences.

"Khaby Lame’s involvement illustrates the incredible enthusiasm generated by this edition of the Games,” Ndiaye said. “Dakar 2026 is bringing together, inspiring and attracting talented individuals who want to help make this event a global success."

The Youth Olympic Games are scheduled to be held from October 31 to November 13, 2026, with around 2,700 athletes aged under 17 expected to take part.

Events will be hosted across Dakar, Diamniadio and Saly, with the International Olympic Committee working with the local organising committee.

Lame, who has roots in Mbacké, Senegal is expected to take part in promotional activities, including the torch tour across Senegal, and outreach programmes aimed at young people.

Lame is the most-followed content creator on TikTok, with over 160 million followers worldwide.

In 2020, at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lame lost his job as a factory worker.

Confined to his home in a social housing complex in the suburbs of Turin, Italy, where his family had lived since his childhood, he turned to creating short videos.

What began as a way to pass time gained traction. Within just 17 months, Lame crossed 100 million followers on TikTok, becoming the first Europe-based creator to achieve the milestone.

Lame left the United States after being detained by immigration authorities in June, 2025.

The influencer was stopped in Las Vegas for allegedly overstaying his visa, according to officials. He subsequently chose to leave the country voluntarily, though authorities did not disclose the exact date of his departure.

His case came at a time when President Donald Trump had intensified immigration enforcement, with nationwide raids and a rise in deportations triggering protests against ICE in several cities.