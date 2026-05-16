'How can I bowl quicker?': Kagiso Rabada trusts speed on way to excellence

During the Gujarat Titans’ training session at Eden Gardens on Friday, the focus was primarily on captain Shubman Gill, with his father Lakhwinder Singh watching every move from the Club House lower tier. Gill, with his team on a high after five wins on the trot, seemed quite relaxed during practice.

But at a centre net, one of his teammates quietly went about his practice with almost game-level intensity.

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With 21 wickets so far in this IPL, Kagiso Rabada has certainly done his bit to take the Titans closer to the playoffs. Given how intensely he practised on Friday, the eve of the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders, it is easy to understand that the South African speedster yearns for more.

What has also stood out in the ongoing edition of the IPL is Rabada’s speed — he has bowled over 130 balls at a speed of 145kph or more, compared to less than 10 last

year. Even in conditions hostile for quicks, Rabada has still been able to generate extra pace, besides hitting the hard length consistently to rattle rival batsmen.

Working with a strength and conditioning-cum-sprint coach back home after recovering from the rib injury, which had ruled him out of the two-Test series against India last November, has played a big role in helping Rabada bowl with that extra pace. “KG needed to increase his explosive power, which is essential for a fast bowler,” Proteas’ Test bowling coach Piet Botha told The Telegraph on Friday.

“Also, it was a bit of a break for him when he was out with the injury. It helped him come back stronger. Besides, he works on his endurance and explosiveness, and

keeps asking me, ‘How can I bowl quicker?’”

“Even after all that KG has achieved on the world stage, he still has a big drive and hunger to be the best in every format he plays. That is a key part to longevity and performance, and a lot of his success now is down to him working as hard as ever on his game,” former all-rounder Albie Morkel, bowling consultant of the Proteas’ limited-overs teams, pointed out.

Workload factor

For an all-format cricketer, workload management carries a huge significance, particularly to extend longevity. South Africa, too, would like to keep Rabada as fresh as possible for the remaining World Test Championship games and next year’s ODI World Cup, Albie emphasised.

“KG is very smart in terms of what he can and can’t do. I’m sure (head coach) Shukri (Conrad) and his medical team will have a plan in place to keep him fresh for the World Cup. It’s an important season for the Proteas, with Tests against England and Australia at home. I’m sure the focus will be there to push for the World Test Championship crown again,” Albie, elder brother of Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel, said.

“KG does go through a lot of cricket, but we know when to increase his load and take it off,” Botha stated.