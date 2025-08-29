Pakistan hockey team included in FIH Pro League, set to face India at neutral venues

The Pakistan hockey team will be a part of the upcoming seventh season of the men's FIH Pro League, opening up the possibility of clashes with India at a neutral venue during the tournament that is traditionally played in a home-and-away format.

Besides India, Pakistan will join Argentina, Australia, Belgium, England, Germany, India, Netherlands, and Spain in the upcoming season for which a detailed schedule is still awaited.

Pakistan were promoted through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup played in Malaysia earlier this year. New Zealand won that event by beating Pakistan in the final but later indicated that they "would not proceed with the invitation to join Pro League this time." "Therefore, as stipulated in the regulations, FIH extended the invitation to the runners-up, namely Pakistan, who have confirmed their participation," the world body stated in a press release.

The Indian government recently came up with a dedicated sports policy with regards to Pakistan under which it banned any bilateral engagement with the neighbouring country due to the border tensions that have been reignited by the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

No Pakistani team will be allowed to land in India for bilateral sports and likewise, no Indian team would travel there. However, multilateral engagements have been exempted as the government has decided to follow the Olympic Charter's principle of inclusivity.

"As per government directive, there will be no bilateral sporting ties with Pakistan but we will have to play them in international tournaments. Now that Pakistan is included in 2025-26 Pro League, we will play them at a neutral venue, which is yet to be decided. Pakistan can't travel to India," a Hockey India source told PTI.

The Pakistani team recently decided against travelling to India for the Asia Cup that began in Rajgir, Bihar on Friday, citing security concerns. This was despite the fact that the government of India had decided to issue visas to their players for continental showpiece which is also a World Cup qualifier.

In the bygone season of the Pro League, India played their home matches in Bhubaneswar and travelled to Europe for away games. It remains to be seen where the games against Pakistan would be planned once the schedule is announced by FIH.

"Just like last season when the Pro League was in two halves -- one India leg and European leg. This year it will be the same. In India leg last year, all participating European teams didn't come.

"Some played in Europe and we also went there. This year also it will be the same. But the venues are yet to be decided," the HI source said.

FIH President Tayyab Ikram welcomed Pakistan into the event roster for the first time.

"Great to see Pakistan back in elite competition - this is a truly impactful milestone for world hockey. Their return marks not only the comeback of a team with such a rich and storied history, but also an exciting boost to the visibility and reach of the FIH Hockey Pro League," Ikram said.

"I can already anticipate an enhanced visibility of the Pro League with Pakistan's participation. Congratulations to the Pakistan men's team for qualifying through the FIH Hockey Nations Cup and earning their place in the 'League of the Best’ for the very first time.

"This achievement is a strong example of how creating more opportunities at every level of our sport fosters growth and provides a natural pathway to the very top," he added.

