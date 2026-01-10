Last-minute call, lasting impression: Nihal Sarin’s Rapid rise at Tata Steel Chess India

A last-minute call-up turned into a title-winning run for Nihal Sarin at the Tata Steel Chess India Rapid and Blitz 2026, with the 21-year-old clinching the Open Rapid crown ahead of Viswanathan Anand and Arjun Erigaisi.

Filling in for world champion D Gukesh, Nihal negotiated a demanding field with calm efficiency. Kateryna Lagno dominated the Women’s Rapid to finish top with a round remaining.

The Open title for the Rapid tournament was confirmed in the final round after Nihal drew his game against Anand.

The result took him to 6.5 points, enough to stay clear of the chasing pack. Anand finished second on six points, while Erigaisi placed third on five.

For Nihal, the draw was a measured end to a tournament built on steady results rather than risk-taking in the closing stages.

Anand’s second-place finish was marked by consistency. He remained unbeaten through the nine rounds, holding Vidit Gujrathi and R Praggnanandhaa to draws and staying in contention until the final day.

His presence added weight to the competition, and once again highlighted his ability to compete with players nearly three decades younger in faster formats.

The crucial shift in the Open standings came in Round 8, when Nihal defeated Wesley So after successfully defending against an aggressive middlegame assault.

The win gave him a narrow lead going into the final round. Elsewhere, Erigaisi strengthened his position with a win over Hans Niemann, while Volodar Murzin finished his tournament with two victories after a slow start.

In the Women’s Rapid, Lagno set the pace from the middle rounds and never relinquished control. Her victory was sealed before the final round, where she drew against Divya Deshmukh to finish on 6.5 points.

Aleksandra Goryachkina claimed second place on five points, with Divya Deshmukh, Harika Dronavalli, Vaishali Rameshbabu and Nana Dzagnidze tied behind her on 4.5.

The final standings reflected the fine margins across both competitions. Nihal Sarin topped the Open with 6.5 points, followed by Viswanathan Anand on six and Arjun Erigaisi on five.

Kateryna Lagno finished first in the Women’s event on 6.5, ahead of Aleksandra Goryachkina, with the remaining places decided by tiebreaks.