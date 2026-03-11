MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Lakshya Sen reflects on All England final loss after gruelling semifinal battle

Indian shuttler says fatigue and cramps after marathon semifinal affected performance despite strong run to title clash

Our Bureau Published 11.03.26, 07:50 AM
Lakshya Sen All England final

Lakshya Sen in action during the All England Badminton Championships men’s semi-final match against Victor Lai in Birmingham on Saturday.  Reuters

Star shuttler Lakshya Sen opened up on Tuesday about his heartbreaking loss in the final of the All England Badminton Championships in Birmingham. Having tamed strong opponents, he fell short in the final on Sunday, losing to Lin Chun-Yi.

Lakshya admitted that his semi-final encounter against Victor Lai, which lasted one hour and 37 minutes, did take a toll on his body.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The semi-final I played took a toll on my body, with the cramps I had. I did everything I could to recover well and come back fresh for the final, but it was tough to get back to 100 percent,” Lakshya said during a virtual interaction on Tuesday,

“The whole week had been demanding with long matches from the very first day and the muscles got tired. Even during the semi-final, I was cramping a lot and the fatigue was still there in the final,” Lakshya added.

“Of course, my opponent was also playing his fifth match of the week, but I just tried to give it my all and do my best,” Lakshya said.

The Indian shuttler began his campaign at the All England this year with a massive win against top seed Shi Yu Qi in a three-game thriller. Lakshya followed it up with a victory over Ng Ka Long Angus. He stunned sixth-seed Li Shi Feng in a gripping three-game thriller and followed it up with a win against Lai, defeating him 21-16, 18-21, 21-15, before losing the finals.

“I was just focusing on one match at a time and not thinking about the draw or who else was playing. When I stepped on the court, my only focus was on my match on that day,” Lakshya said.

“It’s been a good week overall, but also an emotional week. Getting into the final for the second time and not winning, I felt a bit disheartened after the match. But overall, if I look back at the tournament, some good wins, a good run and the way I played, I think there is something to look forward to in the coming tournaments.”

He said managing workload has also become crucial as the calendar grows increasingly demanding. “I’ve had some shoulder injuries that affected my attacking shots in recent times.”

With the Asian Championships and the World Championships among the major targets this season, Lakshya said: “I will try to sharpen things especially on court and also focus on staying fit throughout the season because there are lots of major events coming.”

RELATED TOPICS

Lakshya Sen All England Open Badminton Championships
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

Iran strikes oil sites, threatens Hormuz as US vows ‘most intense’ attacks yet

Both sides sharpened their rhetoric as they dug in, with US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth again promising the most intense strikes yet, while Iran's leaders ruled out talks and threatened US President Donald Trump
Donald Trump
Quote left Quote right

Rest assured, to the American people, the recent increase in oil and gas prices is temporary

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT