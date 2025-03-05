Indian table tennis legend A Sharath Kamal to hang up his racket, iconic bandana later this month

Indian table tennis legend A Sharath Kamal will hang up his racket and the iconic bandana later this month, having stayed at the top of his game for more than 22 years and resisting the temptation of lasting another Olympic cycle at the ripe old age of 42.

In his own words, life has come full circle for one of India's finest athletes who will say goodbye to professional table tennis in front of his friends and family in Chennai, where the WTT (World Table Tennis) Star Contender and his swansong will be staged from March 25 to 30.

Sharath's contribution to the game goes beyond the staggering numbers, including seven gold medals at the Commonwealth Games, two path-breaking bronze medals at the Asian Games and five appearances at the Summer Olympics.

Paris last year was easily the highlight for him as an Olympian, having received the honour of carrying India's flag at the opening ceremony.

The results did not go his way in the French capital but considering his fitness and ranking (he remains India's highest ranked player at no. 42), Sharath decided to carry on for another season and take it from there.

Another Commonwealth Games and Asian Games are on the horizon but Sharath has had enough.

"Not saying I am letting it go completely, but this is certainly the end for us on the big tables, in front of the big crowds. Time to give my bandana and racket some rest," he said.

"Grateful beyond words for all the joy, for all the love, for all the pain, for all the lessons, and for all the people this sport has given me." For the better of the past two decades, Sharath inspired the younger generation to take up the sport before Manika Batra emerged to share that responsibility.

Sharath not only lifted the profile of the sport, he announced the arrival of Indian table tennis on the global stage and made his presence felt against the all-conquering Chinese and other Asian giants including Japan and South Korea.

His booming forehand made his opponents nervous and over time, he continued to evolve and developed an equally lethal backhand.

Kamlesh Mehta, an Arjuna awardee and another fine player to have come out of India, listed out the reason for Sharath's longevity in the game.

"The game has changed so much in the last 20 years. When he started, he was not doing the backhand banana flick. He had to learn that banana flick and strengthen his backhand.

"He was able to make those changes, learn new things and put it in his game. That's the reason he could sustain himself for so long," Mehta told PTI.

As any elite athlete, Sharath had his share of ups and downs. The hip and hamstring injury he suffered during the 2015 World Championships was a major setback in his career.

"Many people had written him off after that injury but he came back stronger," recalled Mehta.

Some of Indian table tennis' best results coincided with the twilight of Sharath's career.

With Sharath now having the support of a formidable bench strength, India were able to stun Japan for a bronze medal at the 2018 Asian Games. Fellow Chennai resident G Sathiyan was the architect of that famous win.

Another unthinkable happened when he and Manika teamed up to land a historic mixed doubles bronze in Jakarta. Even Sharath did not see it coming on the highly competitive continental stage.

There was no stopping him as he entered his 40s, bullish about his returns at what was going to be his final appearance at the Commonwealth Games.

Ahead of the 2022 edition in Birmingham, he had to work doubly hard to maintain his fitness as his battered and bruised body was not responding to the zeal of a teenager. With an unprecedented three gold medals, he surpassed his own expectations.

"Even the players ask me how I am able to add a new stroke every time I play them. I don't have a proper answer to that, I can only say it is not easy.

"What I have been able to do at 40 is unbelievable in a very positive way. How am I able to still play like this?" Sharath had wondered after the bull run in Birmingham 2022.

Three years later, he remains a potent force on the pro circuit and would like to say goodbye to competitive table tennis on a high later this month.

Sharath also has a wise head on his shoulders as he planned his retirement well in advance. He is the first Indian to be elected into the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) athletes' commission.

He is also part of the athletes' body in the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) and in future, he is aiming for a seat on the athletes' commission of the International Olympic Committee.

Apart from that, he sees himself as an administrator at the Table Tennis Federation of India, ensuring his presence around the sport. However, the massive void he leaves on court may never be filled.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by The Telegraph Online staff and has been published from a syndicated feed.