India visa denied weeks before T20 World Cup opener, says Pakistan-born USA bowler Ali Khan

USA fast bowler Ali Khan has said his Indian visa application has been denied less than a month before the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

The Pakistan-born cricketer disclosed the development on Monday through an Instagram story, posting a photograph with the caption, “India visa denied but KFC for the win”.

He was posing in a selfie, holding a KFC chicken piece.

USA are scheduled to open its Group A campaign against hosts India at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium on February 7, the first day of the tournament. That match is followed by fixtures in Chennai against the Netherlands on February 13 and Namibia on February 15.

The USA are also set to play Pakistan in Colombo on February 10.

The American side has yet to formally announce its 15-member World Cup squad. Selection is expected to be made from an 18-player group currently training in Sri Lanka.

While team selection rests with the coaching staff, administrative and logistical responsibilities are being handled by the ICC.

Khan is among three players of Pakistani origin in the present USA setup, alongside former Pakistan Test cricketer Ehsan Adil and Mohammad Mohsin.

There has been no official comment from the ICC, though it is understood the governing body is working behind the scenes to resolve the issue and remains confident a solution can be found.

Visa clearances have emerged as a recurring concern for several associate nations scheduled to play in India.

Players with Pakistani origins or documentation links often face additional security checks, leading to longer processing timelines.

For the USA, the potential loss of a frontline seamer at this stage would be a setback. Their Group A schedule is heavily India-based, with the high-profile clash against the hosts followed by two matches in Chennai.

Khan may not be the only player affected. Reports indicate that other USA players of Pakistani origin, including wicketkeeper-batter Shayan Jahangir and bowlers Ehsan Adil and Mohammad Mohsin, are also dealing with administrative hurdles related to travel clearances.