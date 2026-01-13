ICC stern, Bangladesh will have to play in India despite security concerns

An independent security assessment by the International Cricket Council has found “low to moderate” security threat for the Bangladesh team during the T20 World Cup in India.

Bangladesh have refused to tour India in the wake of Kolkata Knight Riders’ decision to release pacer Mustafizur Rahman following an instruction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India that cited “recent developments” in that country.

It is understood that Bangladesh has been clearly told by the ICC that they will have to play their matches in India as per the Members Participation Agreement or risk forfeiting their points. With less than a month to go for the tournament, any change in schedule will lead to crippling logistical challenges.

The ICC will soon inform the Bangladesh Cricket Board about their intentions. As a contingency plan, the ICC can consider a change in venue within India if they raise concerns over Eden Gardens, where they will play three group league matches, with the remaining one in Mumbai. In such a case, the matches could be shifted to Chennai.

The world body has also rubbished Bangladesh sports adviser Asif Nazrul’s claim that it had acknowledged their specific security concerns on travelling to India and that Mustafizur’s inclusion could raise a threat on the team.

“The ICC is aware of public comments made in recent days concerning the participation of Bangladesh in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, including selective references to the ICC’s security risk assessment,” a source with full knowledge of the ICC’s security assessment told The Telegraph.

“It is important to clarify that the ICC’s independent risk assessments, carried out by internationally recognised security experts, do not conclude that Bangladesh cannot play its scheduled matches in India.

“The overall security risk for the tournament in India has been assessed as low to moderate, which is consistent with the profile of many major global sporting events.

“The assessments did not identify any specific or direct threat to the Bangladesh team, team officials, or match venues in India. Based on the professional advice received, the risk associated with Bangladesh’s scheduled fixtures in Kolkata and Mumbai is assessed as low to moderate, with no indication of risks that cannot be effectively managed through established security planning and mitigation measures.”

Nazrul’s claims have come as a surprise, with the ICC clarifying that no such letter has been sent to the BCB.

“I need to inform you that the security team of the ICC and those in charge of security have sent a letter (to BCB). In that letter, it has been said that three things will increase the security threat to the Bangladesh team,” Nazrul reportedly said during a media conference in Dhaka.

“One is if Mustafizur (Rahman) is included in the Bangladesh team. Two, if the supporters of the Bangladesh team walk around wearing the national jersey of Bangladesh. And the third is that the security threat of the Bangladesh team will increase as the (Bangladesh) elections approach,” he said.

The ICC clarified that no such threat has been cited by any security review conducted by the world body. It stated Nazrul’s claims as a misinterpretation of facts and motivated.

“The ICC wishes to be clear that it has never suggested, nor would it suggest, that

any team should select or exclude players for security reasons, that supporters should be restricted from wearing national colours, or that domestic democratic processes be altered in order to participate in an ICC event.

“The ICC has full confidence in the security arrangements being developed in close collaboration with the BCCI and relevant local authorities, who have a strong and proven track record of safely delivering major international sporting events,” the assessment said.

“As with all ICC events, the security plan for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 remains under continuous review. Participating members, including the Bangladesh Cricket Board, are being consulted as part of this process, and the ICC remains open to constructive dialogue and feedback to further strengthen arrangements where appropriate.

“The ICC’s position remains unchanged. The match schedule has been finalised and published, and the ICC expects all participating teams to meet their obligations under the Terms of Participation.

“At the same time, the ICC will continue to engage with all stakeholders in a transparent, professional and collaborative manner to ensure the safety, security and integrity of the tournament.”

The onus will now be on the BCB to decide its future course of action.