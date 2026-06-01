ICC allows red-to-pink ball switch to reduce bad-light impact in Test cricket

The usage of pink balls on trial basis during Test matches in case bad light affects play and allowing head coaches inside field of play during drinks break are some of major changes in playing conditions approved by ICC's all-powerful board at its annual meeting here.

The two day meeting was held in Ahmedabad, where the board of directors also decided to suspend Cricket Canada on charges of corruption while delegating top ICC officials to oversee the Bangladesh Cricket Board elections.

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"Trialling the use of a pink ball in Test Matches, with prior agreement from both teams, to maximise play in case of anticipated bad light," an ICC statement read.

It is understood that the match will start with red ball but if there is bad light, then floodlights could be on and pink ball will be used to make up for the overs that could otherwise be lost.

How will the rule work? In a day, 90 overs are bowled and suppose after 75 overs of traditional red ball cricket, light fades with 15 overs still to bowl, that part can be covered by using pink ball under floodlights only if the two teams have agreement prior to the series.

Indian players have been known to resist playing pink ball Tests at home and whether they will agree to part usage of pink ball which can turn course of the match due to exaggerated seam movement is there to be seen.

In this regard, the ICC Board also approved "undertaking research on lighting technology for match officials and venues to reduce lost play due to poor light, with ICC co-funding R&D projects alongside Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC)."

Coaches allowed in field of play during drinks intervals

Just like T20s have strategic time outs where coaches and support staff enter field of play to discuss tactics, the same would be applied in Test matches from now on.

"Updates to the Playing Conditions to allow head coaches or their designees to consult with teams during scheduled drinks intervals, mandate 15-minute intervals in T20I matches, and require batters to be ready at the resumption of play."

Hawk Eye data to be accessed to curb chucking

To keep a check on illegal bowling action, on-field umpires will have an access to Hawk Eye Data.

"Enabling match officials to access Hawk-Eye data when considering reporting an illegal bowling action," the rule states.

Other decisions on playing conditions

The ICC Board also approved "Permanent adoption of the leg-side wides trial." All ICC playing conditions will be implemented from October 1, 2026.

Cricket Canada suspended

The ICC Board resolved to suspend Cricket Canada from ICC membership with immediate effect due to serious breaches of its membership obligations.

"In taking this decision, the ICC Board was mindful of the importance of protecting the interests of Canadian players and ensuring they are not disadvantaged by the governance issues affecting the national governing body.

"Accordingly, Canadian national representative teams will continue to be eligible to participate in ICC events during the period of suspension.

"To support the continued participation and development of the national teams, Cricket Canada will be permitted to access ICC funding through a controlled funding mechanism, under the oversight of ICC management, solely for approved national team programmes," the release stated.

The ICC will also provide Cricket Canada with a set of reinstatement conditions aimed at addressing the governance and administrative issues identified by the Board. The progress against these conditions will be monitored by the ICC Normalisation Committee, supported by ICC management, with reinstatement of membership subject to the Board being satisfied that the conditions have been fully met.

Women's Cricket

The ICC Board approved a change to the window for the ICC Women’s Champions Trophy 2027, moving the tournament from June-July to 14–28 February 2027.

The ICC Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2026: The ICC will pilot the Women’s Emerging Nations Trophy 2026 as a 10-team event featuring five Full Members and five Associate Members, selected based on rankings and prior T20 World Cup qualification.

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