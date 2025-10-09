UK PM Keir Starmer hails football outreach as Premier League stars train 30 community coaches in India

Coaches from Brentford and Newcastle United have provided expert training to 30 community coaches in Mumbai as part of the Premier League’s outreach programme to support grassroots football in India.

The three-day Community Coach Development Programme, delivered in partnership with the British Council, was part of the League’s week-long fan and community engagement initiatives in India, its first major event since the opening of its Mumbai office earlier this year.

The programme culminated in a showcase event at the Cooperage Football Ground in Mumbai with 80 children from the Oscar Foundation, a youth-led organisation that wants to use sports to act as a catalyst for social change in some of the most impoverished communities in India.

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Premier League legend Michael Owen were among the special guests at the event and interacted with the coaches and the young players.

“I’m hugely proud of our national sport – it brings communities together and changes lives,” Starmer said.

“That’s why the Premier League’s training programme in India is so impressive – not only is it one of our most successful exports, but it’s training the game’s future coaches, inspiring young people, and showing the world what British sport can do.”

Former Liverpool, Manchester United and Newcastle United striker Owen said: “Witnessing the passion for football in India this week has been incredible and I’m sure it can only grow in the future.

“The Premier League has been delivering community work in the country for nearly 20 years, helping to develop the grassroots game. It was great to see this programme bringing together community coaches who have been involved in the League’s longstanding work, and seeing how football is being used to change lives is inspiring,” Owen said.

“I had a wonderful time speaking to the coaches and young players and I am excited to see their journey in the game.”

The community coaches involved in the programme travelled from across India to take part, having all played a key role in the League’s community efforts in the country.

For nearly two decades, the partnership between the Premier League and the British Council has helped upskill more than 41,000 football coaches, referees, and educators, benefiting over 2.2 million young people across 29 countries.

In India, it has delivered training in 18 states, supporting more than 7,500 coaches, referees, and educators, and benefitting more than 164,000 young people.

Alumni from India are now leading community projects of their own – using football to build confidence, promote inclusion, and support education.

The British High Commission also attended the showcase, recognising the League’s contribution to strengthening UK–India cultural and sporting ties.