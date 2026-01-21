Salah return boosts Liverpool: In-form Marseille forward Greenwood poses a threat to Slot's men

Dominik Szoboszlai has said he spoke to Mohamed Salah “almost every day” when he was at the Africa Cup of Nations but has refused to speculate on the Egypt forward’s future at Liverpool.

Liverpool travel to Marseille for Wednesday’s Champions League game.

There is uncertainty over the 33-year-old’s future following an explosive interview during which he said his relationship with manager Arne Slot had broken down — but Szoboszlai would give no insight into the forward’s situation.

“That’s between him and me. He is back and we keep on going. It’s the decision between the manager and the club,” the 25-year-old said.

Asked if he had much contact with Salah since he left Merseyside on December 15, Szoboszlai added: “Yes, to be honest, almost every day. We speak about everything. I’m following him, I guess he is following me. We talk a lot.”

Slot said last week he is “happy” to have Salah back — and Saturday’s draw against Burnley illustrated why.

Liverpool had 32 shots, of which 11 were on target, but only scored once despite having an xG of 2.95. Szoboszlai also missed a penalty.

“That’s the first time we have played really well against a low block and created a lot of chances,” said the Hungary attacking midfielder.

“We had loads of guys in the box, we had crosses and shots. That is what we have to aim for against Marseille but they don’t have a low block — they try to play from the back and we have to be ready for this too.”

Szoboszlai also defended himself against accusations by Barnsley manager Conor Hourihane of being “disrespectful” during the FA Cup tie last week.

Barnsley scored when the Liverpool midfielder attempted a back heel deep inside his own box, and Hourihane suggested Szoboszlai would not have tried it against bigger clubs.

“Personally, it’s been a tough week,” said Szoboszlai. “I made a mistake against Barnsley but I have to make it clear it wasn’t disrespectful and I would do the same against Arsenal, Manchester City and Chelsea.

“I didn’t want to give it back to Giorgi (Mamardashvili). I tried to pretend I was playing it back. I then missed a penalty against Burnley but I’m going to keep on going, I’m going to take the next one and I’m going to score — I’m pretty sure.”

Szoboszlai’s miss on Saturday was his second from 22 attempts from the penalty spot but he is happy to continue in the role when Salah is not on the pitch. “Yes, one time against the post and now the crossbar,” added Szoboszlai, who revealed talks are ongoing over a new contract, with his current deal expiring in 2028. “The next one is in. If he (Salah) comes back, he is the first penalty taker.

“He will give me some advice on what to think about when you miss as he’s missed a couple of times. but he forgets what has happened.”

Liverpool are placed ninth before Tuesday’s set of matches, while Marseille are 16th in the 36-team table.

Marseille manager Roberto De Zerbi said the new format has given a new dimension to the tournament.

“It’s more exciting, we get to play more teams, and it’s open until the last minute. It’s also more difficult and more energy-intensive. There’s more interest,” he told a news conference on Tuesday.

“I have never prepared for a match with the aim of getting a draw. We prepare for it and we play to win. If we don’t all run together, we won’t win; this is especially important for the forwards. I always have forwards on the bench and if we have a drop in energy in the 60th minute, I can make changes.”

Focus on Greenwood

As a youngster, Mason Greenwood had the world at his feet — impressing for Manchester United and England after breaking through the ranks as a teenager.

Now 24, Greenwood is rebuilding his career at Marseille following serious off-field controversy.

The forward has been in incredible form in France — in a World Cup year no less — but his future is still far from clear.

No doubt about it, Greenwood has been one of the top forwards in Europe over the past two seasons.

After finishing joint-top of the scoring charts last year with eventual Ballon d’Or winner Ousmane Dembele, Greenwood is out on his own this season with 12 goals.

His goal against Angers on January 18 helped Marseille keep track with Lens and Paris Saint-Germain while also continuing his own hot streak — scoring nine times in his last seven appearances in all competitions. He netted a hat-trick in the 9-0 demolition of Bayeux on January 13.

Such is his form, manager De Zerbi has high hopes for his future.

“I don’t see any other players in Europe at the same level,” he said in December. “He has the potential to win the Ballon d’Or.”

Greenwood played for virtually every age group in youth internationals for England, and debuted for the senior squad in a 1-0 away win over Iceland on September 5, 2020. Two days later, however, he and Phil Foden were withdrawn from the squad after breaking Covid quarantine guidelines.