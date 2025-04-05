MY KOLKATA EDUGRAPH
ADVERTISEMENT
regular-article-logo Saturday, 05 April 2025

Thomas Muller to leave Bayern Munich this summer after 25-year career at German club

The 35-year-old Muller said Saturday, in a joint announcement with Bayern, that his 'incredible journey' with his boyhood club will end in July

AP Published 05.04.25, 04:33 PM
Thomas Muller

Thomas Muller AP/PTI

Thomas Muller will leave Bayern Munich this summer after a 25-year career at the German club.

The 35-year-old Muller said Saturday, in a joint announcement with Bayern, that his “incredible journey” with his boyhood club will end in July.

ADVERTISEMENT

The midfielder's contract is set to expire after the season and he's seen limited game time.

Also Read

“It's clear that today is not like any other day for me," Muller said. "My 25 years as an FC Bayern Munich player will come to an end in the summer. It's been an incredible journey, shaped by unique experiences, great encounters and unforgettable triumphs.

“I feel immense gratitude and joy that I got to make this career with my beloved club. The special connection to the club and our fantastic fans will always remain. What I want as a farewell should be clear: titles we can celebrate together, and moments we'll remember fondly for a long time.”

Muller has helped Bayern win 33 trophies after joining the club's academy at age 10 in the summer of 2000. He's made a club-record number of appearances with 743 matches.

The team said Muller's final game with Bayern will be at the FIFA Club World Cup in the United States in June and July.

“Thomas Muller is the definition of a Bavarian fairytale career; he grew in Bavaria and with Bayern,” club president Herbert Hainer said. "Nobody has won more Bundesliga titles, and 33 trophies in total so far speak volumes. He ranks among the most outstanding personalities in FC Bayern history.”

RELATED TOPICS

Germany FIFA Club World Cup
Follow us on:
ADVERTISEMENT

We’re in driver’s seat: Trump starts talks with India, Vietnam, Israel amid tariff deadline

Outreach marks initial phase in negotiations, as nations seek to figure out how best to respond to Liberation Day tariffs
Barack Obama
Quote left Quote right

Imagine if I had pulled Fox News’ credentials from the White House press corps

READ MORE
ADVERTISEMENT