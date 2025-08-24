Smith Rowe scores equaliser as Fulham hold Man United 1-1; Fernandes misses penalty

Fulham held visitors Manchester United to a 1-1 draw in the Premier League on Sunday after Emile Smith Rowe equalised for the hosts with his first touch to cancel out an own goal while Bruno Fernandes missed a first-half penalty.

United had earned a penalty when Calvin Bassey threw Mason Mount to the ground at a set-piece but Fernandes skied his spot-kick as the first half ended goalless.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read Everton christen Hill Dickinson Stadium with 2-0 win as Ndiaye scores historic first goal

Ruben Amorim's side then scored from a corner in the 58th minute when Leny Yoro's header was deflected into the net off Rodrigo Muniz's back.

But Smith Rowe scored with his first touch 93 seconds after coming on when he drifted into the six-yard box to stab home a cross from Alex Iwobi. Fulham are 13th with two points while United are 16th with one point from two games.