Mohamed Salah left out of Liverpool lineup against West Ham

Salah, a club great and Liverpool’s leading scorer during last season’s title-winning campaign, has struggled for form this season

Our Web Desk, AP Published 30.11.25, 10:03 PM
Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah AP/PTI

Mohamed Salah was left out of Liverpool’s starting lineup for Sunday’s clash against West Ham, in a surprise decision by coach Arne Slot.

Salah, a club great and Liverpool’s leading scorer during last season’s title-winning campaign, has struggled for form this season as the team’s defence of the English league title has faltered.

Slot named a forward line of Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Cody Gakpo for the match at the London Stadium, with Salah on the bench.

Liverpool entered the game on the back of a run of nine losses in 12 matches across all competitions and has lost six of its last seven league games.

Salah’s decline in form has been part of that slump. He failed to score in his last four games and has managed just four goals in the league so far this season.

West Ham United F.C. Arne Slot
